唐纳德·特朗普的朝鲜家庭价值观

亚特兰大——随着每一届新任美国总统抵达华盛顿，都会有几位与总统多年私交甚厚和在竞选活动中建立私人关系的顾问和助手籍此荣耀地在新政府中任职。从将肯尼迪送进白宫的“爱尔兰兄弟会”到为理查德·尼克松守门的“柏林墙”，亲密的朋友和知己的风头往往压过政府中最著名的人物。但在唐纳德·特朗普就职以前，还没有一位美国总统将以亲属为主的内部圈子带进白宫。
从特朗普的从商经历和总统竞选判断——他在任何一个时期都很少雇用除亲属以外的亲密人士——因此，他的成年子女会成为其政府决策的重要力量，尽管他们的国际和国内事务经验极为缺乏。在雇用及解雇工作人员和在竞选活动期间制定策略后，特朗普的子女一直处在其过渡团队的核心位置。他的女儿伊万卡参与了这位当选总统与日本首相安倍晋三的私下会面。他的儿子小唐纳德在挑选国会议员莱恩·辛克任新政府内政部长的过程中发挥了重要作用。
现在，特朗普正在把他的王朝带入白宫。伊万卡注定要接管那里的第一夫人办公室。她的丈夫，地产投资商贾瑞德·库什纳只有在其岳父眼中，或许适合担任中东和平谈判特使的职务。没错，小唐纳德及其兄弟埃里克将留在纽约管理特朗普的组织，该组织负责监管其父名下各式各样的企业；但特朗普声称他将与儿子们保持距离本身就会削弱民众对他的信任度。
所有这些都引出了特朗普的子女利用其父的总统地位为家族企业谋利的疑问，很多人都指出特朗普是否正在违反利益冲突或限制裙带关系的原则。但特朗普认为这些问题根本没有意义。
这并不令人感到惊讶。特朗普的管理模式长期以来一直由基于血缘的内部圈子支撑。他的成年子女一直在接受提拔和培养，多年以来一直处在特朗普组织的最高层。他们现在占据了公司三个董事席位，而第四个则由特朗普占据着。鉴于他们在公司中所处的地位以及他们与父亲的关系，他们对新政府的影响力是毋庸置疑的。
其余的高层职位被家族企业的长期雇佣者所掌握，这些人平均拥有长达十七年的就职经历。其中有几位三十年来一直是特朗普的左膀右臂。与同等规模的上市公司相比，特朗普组织的王朝最高管理层及其参谋顾问的长期留任非常引人注目。任何被政府任命者的教训都非常明确：在夺取和保住管理职位的道路上，只有忠诚能与血缘相提并论。
现代美国总统史无法告诉人们特朗普这种家族主导型的执政模式能否取得成功。但特朗普不太可能权衡将家庭成员塞进内部圈子的利弊，尤其因为其自身经历使然：自从他的父亲带他进入家族企业，他就从来没有在其他地方做过任何工作。
此外，喜欢把“领导权完全掌控在家人手里”的企业老板也并非只有特朗普一个。2016年波士顿咨询公司一项研究表明1/3年收入在10亿美元以上的美国企业所有权都掌握在家族手中。当然，其中40%由家族经营。
以家族为基础的领导权力在政府中也曾有过不少先例，尽管不在发达民主国家。从哈萨克斯坦到刚果，血缘将分享赃物、对抗篡位者和确保由其子女继承权利的执政精英联系在一起进行合作。
尽管将特朗普与朝鲜的金氏家族（也是世界延续时间最长的家族独裁制度）相提并论或许似乎有些牵强——但仍有可能找到大量相似之处。某些相似之处已经非常明显了。
家族独裁的首要原则是忠诚高于一切。就像金氏家族要求朝鲜委员和将领承诺绝对忠于领袖金正恩家族一样，特朗普的白宫很可能要求任职官员绝对忠于特朗普家族。
即将上任的白宫幕僚长普利巴斯和首席策略家史蒂夫·班农已经彻底领会了这一信息。两者都一再强调他们对库什纳的钦佩，并承诺他将深度参与决策，尽管他完全没有参与决策所需的经验。
其次，任务比职务更重要。以金正恩为例，他不顾执政的朝鲜工人党既定的尊卑秩序，任命他的姐妹和兄弟担任高级职务，特朗普很可能将关键任务委托给他的后代。尽管限制裙带关系的法律很有可能阻止特朗普给予其子女及其配偶正式的总统任命，但这在实际执政时并不��要；他们的实际影响力，以及特朗普自身的执政重点，可能很快变得明了。事实上，他们对推进主要目标的影响力很可能轻松压过内阁层面的接受任命者，而正式任命的内阁成员识趣地接纳他们才是明智的选择。
第三，或将出现意想不到的晋升和突如其来的清洗。在朝鲜，所有这些都由顶层权力掌控。在他的现实电视真人秀中，特郎普极端的官员解雇和偶尔灰姑娘般地提拔底层雇员显然是美国版的独裁执政。像朝鲜金氏政权一样，在特朗普治下失败和糟糕的政策很有可能会产生人事后果，但只有家族以外的人才有可能承担这种后果。
选举前两周，特郎普竞选活动的顶级雇员之一布拉德·帕斯凯勒暗示了特朗普的白宫将如何运作。“我的忠诚属于这个家族，”帕斯凯勒说。即使金氏家族的任何人都不能再说得更加明确了。
翻译：Xu Binbin
Comment Commented Michael Public
This may all be true and I suspect most voters knew or suspected this already. It goes to show what lengths the US voters were prepared to go to to stick a finger in the eye of the previous ruling elite. Read more
Comment Commented Norm Winn
Trump is above all an Oligarch. Therein lies his identification with Putin, and how he will govern. Accumulation and protection of wealth will play as big a role in his decision making as the actual pros and cons.
Like Curtis, I hope congress can find the backbone to curb his worst instincts, but have real reservations given their unwillingness to govern responsibly. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The family thing is all about Trump's basic underlying insecurity, and that insecurity in turn feeds his fundamental and highly dangerous instability. The big question we're left with is whether the Republican Senate and House can muster up the will to moderate his extremes. Given the congressional track record over the last few decades, I don't see much cause for hope in that.
Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
The immediate question for Trump as President would be, how to lead and coordinate the tides of powerful interests concurring around the white house, and around the world stage, obviously depending on an equally powerful and coordinated supporting Presidential team. To state the obvious. But, counter-intuitively, it seems that Trump's historic mission falls more on the side of destruction. There is a rationale on that: raw market forces will certainly benefit from weakened institutions. And a top-class Presidential team may not be required for that.
And the apocalypse fore-tellers will prove right, probably. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
The Republican Dream, crony capitalism in full force.
It’s not crony if it’s institutionalized... And it’s not corruption if it’s done at plain sight… That’s the GOP motto…
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Lock her up…
Lock her up...
Shouted the multitude, outraged by the use of private e-mails and some paid lectures to wall street, while sheering what is going to be the largest assault to our institutions…
Read more
