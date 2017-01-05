唐纳德·特朗普的朝鲜家庭价值观

Ariel Tejera JAN 5, 2017

The immediate question for Trump as President would be, how to lead and coordinate the tides of powerful interests concurring around the white house, and around the world stage, obviously depending on an equally powerful and coordinated supporting Presidential team. To state the obvious. But, counter-intuitively, it seems that Trump's historic mission falls more on the side of destruction. There is a rationale on that: raw market forces will certainly benefit from weakened institutions. And a top-class Presidential team may not be required for that.



