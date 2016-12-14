The Manchurian Cabinet

MOSCOW – Donald Trump 's transition from US President-elect to taking power recalls nothing so much as a forgotten Hollywood genre: the paranoid melodrama. Perhaps the greatest film of this type, The Manchurian Candidate, concerns a communist plot to use the brainwashed son of a leading right-wing family to upend the American political system. Given the fondness that Trump and so many of his appointees seem to have for Russian President Vladimir Putin, life may be about to imitate – if not exceed – art.
To be sure, the attraction for Putin that Trump, Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson, and National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn share is not the result of brainwashing, unless you consider the love of money (and of the people who can funnel it to you) a form of brainwashing. Nonetheless, such Kremlinophilia is – to resurrect a word redolent of Cold War paranoia – decidedly un-American.
Consider the derision shown by Trump and his posse for CIA reports that Kremlin-directed hackers intervened in last month’s election to benefit Trump. In typical fashion, Trump let loose a barrage of tweets blasting the CIA as somehow under the thumb of his defeated opponent, Hillary Clinton. His nominee for Deputy Secretary of State, John Bolton, went even further, suggesting that the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, was a “false flag” operation designed to smear an innocent Kremlin.
The idea that a US president-elect would take the word of the Kremlin over that of CIA officials and even the most senior members of his own party is already bizarre and dangerous. But the simultaneous nomination of Tillerson – the long-time CEO of ExxonMobil, America’s most powerful energy company, which has tens of billions of dollars invested in Russia – to be America’s top diplomat takes this love affair with a major adversary to a level unprecedented in US history.
For Tillerson, taking Russia’s side against the US is nothing new. Consider the sanctions that the US and Europe imposed on Russia in response to the country’s annexation of Crimea – a blatantly illegal act – in 2014. Instead of supporting US policy, Tillerson belittled it. Instead of fully honoring President Barack Obama’s call for ExxonMobil not to send a representative to the annual Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum after the annexation, Tillerson cynically sent the head of one of ExxonMobil’s international operations. And instead of returning the Order of Friendship that he received from Putin months before the invasion of Crimea, Tillerson continues to celebrate his status as a “friend of Vladimir.”
Flynn, like Tillerson, has also been feasting at the Kremlin trough. After being fired by Obama for his incompetent management of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn immediately began to cultivate Russian business contacts. And Putin seems to have been more than happy to see that commercial doors were opened to Flynn. There is a now-infamous photograph of Flynn seated next to Putin at a banquet for RT (Russia Today), the Kremlin-backed cable news network that was a prime source of the slanted, and even fake, news that inundated the US during the recent election campaign.
As for Trump, statements made by his sons suggest that, if the American public ever got a look at his tax returns and business loans, they would find that he has also been feathering his nest with Kremlin gold for some time. He has undoubtedly taken money from countless Russian oligarchs. In 2008, he unloaded one of his Palm Beach mansions on Dmitry Rybolovlev, a fertilizer oligarch, for $95 million. Sergei Millian, who heads the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce, is said to have facilitated countless investments from Russians into Trump projects. For Trump, no money is too tainted to pocket.
Trump’s adoration of Russia – or, more accurately, Russian riches – was apparent well before Americans went to the polls, as was his habit of surrounding himself with likeminded advisers. For months, Trump’s presidential campaign was run by Paul Manafort, a political operative who had worked to secure the disgraced President Viktor Yanukovych’s victory in Ukraine’s 2010 presidential election. Trump severed public ties with Manafort only after Ukraine’s current democratic government revealed documents that hinted at the millions of dollars that Yanukovych had paid Manafort, in cash.
As Trump’s inauguration draws near, Americans must confront three big questions. One, in a sense, is a take on a question that Trump raised about Clinton during the campaign: what happens if the FBI finds evidence of criminal conduct by the president? Or, perhaps more likely in Trump’s case, what happens if the president tries to shut down FBI investigations into his commercial activities involving Russia, or into the actions of cronies like Manafort?
The second question, which the US Senate should ask before confirming Tillerson as Secretary of State, concerns the extent of his and ExxonMobil’s financial interests in Russia. The Senate should also probe how closely Tillerson has cooperated with Igor Sechin, the chairman of Rosneft and a notorious ex-KGB operative, particularly in renationalizing much of the Russian oil industry and placing it under Sechin’s personal control. (Similar questions should be asked about Flynn, though, because the National Security Adviser doesn’t need to be confirmed by the Senate, little can be done about his appointment.)
The biggest question of all concerns the American people. Are they really willing to accept a president who denounces men and women who risk their lives to defend the US, and who is equally quick to praise and defend Putin and his cronies when their reckless, even criminal, conduct is exposed?
At the end of The Manchurian Candidate, another brainwashed character – Frank Sinatra’s Marco – escapes his programming to foil the communist plot. But that was Cold War Hollywood: of course the good guys won. Trump the Movie is unlikely to end so well.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (29)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Bernard Berlin
The Manchurian Candidate theme is interesting. This article though, asks some very legitimate questions about the financial ties and obligations the President-elect and his proposed cabinet members have with Russia. We have never seen Trump's tax returns and it is odd that the next President of the U.S. would sooner believe the former head of the KGB than the CIA. Read more
Comment Commented Odysseas Argyriadis
The problem nowadays appears to be that so many political commentators are so disconnected from reality that they draw parallels from fiction and not reality. What happens in Transformers, Harry Potter and The Manchurian Candidate is fiction, not reality. Making comparisons between the two only serves to show that the commentator is not serious. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Purdy
So Trump likes Russian money. So what. The Clintons love Chinese money, and have gotten more than their share over the years. It appears that Trump will side with Russia against China, which is the opposite geopolitical choice from the Democratic Party. Both choices are perfectly legitimate, and screeds about "Manchurian Candidates" are not helpful, when we should be really discussing the relative merits of each geopolitical choice. Read more
Comment Commented tim williams
Something is wrong with the 'progressive' mind in relation to Russia. Maybe there is some compensation going on because the left was too close to the Soviets in the past. Whatever the origin of this the mindset is weirdly war-like vis a vis Russia. Hillary and Obama have an essentially neo-con view of Russia and would I think have brought about a confrontation with Russia if Trump hadn't won. NATO is doing some pretty belligerent things on the Russian border at the moment. Two things; Putin didn't win the election for Trump. Hillary lost it and deserved to do so. Her mixture of neo-liberal Wall Street idolatry and identity politics was rightly rejected. Secondly, Russia's position vis a vis Syria is sensible if a little too realistic for progressives lost in emotionalism. The enemy in Mosul is the same ebemy as in Aleppo and can only be defeated by the same means: merciless war by a state and its allies. It is extraordinary to see the progressives and their media celebrating the victory over ISIS in Mosul and supporting it against Assad in Syria - and lying about this too . The stories coming out of the 'moderate opposition' about atrocities by only one side (the government in Syria) read exactly like the propaganda about Germany used by the British government to whip up support for the First World War. It sounds like what was done to prepare us for war in Iraq and Libya(remember those great outcomes for Western policy?). Russia is the only seriously minded super power left and its support of a secular regime fighting a proxy war for the West against radical Islam is both morally and militarily defensible. 'Manchurian Candidate'?: How dismissive can you be of the democratic choice of over 60 million Americans and the next President? How ridiculous. It is sensible for the US to get close to Russia and there are no strategic reasons behind the current US position on Russia. NATO is a relic of the Cold War as is this article. Read more
Comment Commented Larry Daniels-Murray
I believe reader comments nicely balance the view of Project Syndicate writers regardless of the topic presented. I appreciate both the articles and the comments they stimulate. Read more
Comment Commented олег вася
An unfortunate and sad fate of so many offspring of the former "rulers" of Russia who have moved to live abroad (whether for ideological reasons or in search of a more comfortable life). To live and to hate the country where I was born, which was led by your grandfather - this is a difficult test for the mind. Such people rarely cause any other feelings, besides pity and disgust.
However, interestingly, Ms. Khrushcheva hatred for former homeland, indeed, its "credo" or just a way to earn money for food?... Read more
Comment Commented John Cowan
To hate the regime is not to hate the nation. "My country, right or wrong: when right, to be kept right; when wrong, to be put right". —Carl Schurz, the first German-born American in the U.S. Senate, and before that one of the men of 1848. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Nina L. Khrushcheva says Trump's new regime resembles more of a "Manchurian cabinet" in reference to a 1962 film "The Manchurian Candidate" in which the son of a "leading right-wing family" had been brainwashed and puppeteered. In the end he thwarted a conspiracy plot that meant to install a communist stooge as an American president.
There is some truth in this likeness. Not only is Trump a fawning admirer of Putin and sees politics through the prism of a greedy businessman, he has nominated two Putin apologists - Michael Flynn and Rex Tillerson - to fill his cabinet. The two men have "been feasting at the Kremlin trough." Taking a page from the 1962 screenplay the Trump regime would likely act as a Russian stooge - turning a blind eye to Putin's expansionist ambition and aggression, and letting him get away with impunity.
It is obvious that sanctions against Russia, following its 2014 annexation of Crimea and hybrid war in Ukraine, had taken a toll on its economy. Putin is anxious to have them lifted, because of Russia's dwindling coffers. But he was also driven by the desire to settle a score with Hillary Clinton, whom he accused of supporting anti-Kremlin protests during his 2012 presidential election, while she was secretary of state,
In Trump's case, the author says "brainwashing" is not based on ideology, but materialism. He and his appointees are driven by the "love of money" to indulge in "Kremlinophilia." Russia found in Trump a willing accomplice indebted to Russian oligarchs. And as a reality TV buffoon, the Russians had an easy task with him. What is worse is that many Republicans knew about Trump's intense attraction for the Kremlin and still endorsed his presidency. Obama said last night that Ronald Reagan would "roll over in his grave" at the thought that a third of GOP voters approve of Putin.
It is important that Republicans be alarmed at the thought of having an adversarial foreign government actively influence the outcome of this election on behalf of a “businessman” who chooses to "take the word of the Kremlin over that of CIA officials and even the most senior members of his own party." That Trump cooperated with a hostile foreign government to interfere and influence the electoral sovereignty of all Americans is traitorous, contrary to what he said about loving his country.
Critics say Republicans could no longer call themselves anything remotely close to “patriots,” or proper Americans if they don't keep Trump in check. It doesn't need to be a patriot to raise concern about Trump being a "Manchurian candidate" and many Americans shouldn't sit idly by and "accept a president who denounces men and women who risk their lives to defend the US, and who is equally quick to praise and defend Putin and his cronies when their reckless, even criminal, conduct is exposed."
The Manchurian Candidate ended with the "brainwashed character" escaping his ordeal. "But that was Cold War Hollywood: of course the good guys won. Trump the Movie is unlikely to end so well." Read more
Comment Commented Diego Orlandi
Interesting article, thank you. But if we are so intrigued by what may or may not have happened under the table with the Kremlin's help, I think we should probably, and maybe even more so, look at what happened above the table. My feeling was that about a week before the election an extremely effective trident of FBI, Fox News, and Wikileaks managed to bark at Hillary in chorus, and took her down ruthlessly. Trump was left with less critique, and a terribly bland-natured one too. Isn't that a bit odd? Does everyone take this for granted? Read more
Comment Commented M M
I still blame the Rusisans ...what a joke, as if they care...why to interfere when there is such a loosing ticket? It is all to justify to HRC donors that it was somebody else's fault that their money was wasted! Read more
Comment Commented David Newland
The 2nd Directorate of the old KGB couldn't have come up with a better piece of misdirection and agitprop. Read more
Comment Commented H Cunha
I'm having some difficulty believing that the American political establishment (in particular the Republican Party) will accept Trump & Co. running State, Defence, CIA, NSA, etc., with the tilt they have declared. The fit isn't good for the Party.
But there is a hard-core, central tenet of American foreign policy about isolating its major peer competitor. These days that's China, so a rapprochement with Russia could be considered the ideal policy. It's what the realpolitik folks have been recommending for some time (Mearscheimer, for ex.).
There is an open question whether the US has more to offer Russia than China has. Because in the end this is going to be an economic competition -- not military --, and China -- with land borders with
Russia (as well as former USSR states that Putin wishes to draw back into his orbit)-- won't accept anything less than a compliant Russia in its backyard. So I'm not sure how much Trump's people think they can bend Putin (and Russia) into a basically-US-alliance-against-China. Keeping in mind that Russia is really a second-tier economic power.
So basically, in order to reach an accommodation with the West (assuming the US manages to talk the EU into it), Russia has to ease off on Ukraine and the Baltics, gets to keep Assad (and the economic burden of propping him up), and runs the real risk of an aggressive Chinese realignment policy with respect to the entire Russian southern border. How is this to Putin's benefit?
Or Putin can fake it with the US, and ExxonMobil may be just the kind of card he can play for the next little while. But somehow I don't think the Trump-Putin axis of oil can lubricate this rather complex international mechanism of many parts. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Interesting, but _I'm_ having difficulty believing that Trump and his people have any overarching concept at all that is guiding their geopolitical outlook. And I don't have much confidence that this new administration will pay much attention to those that do. The lives of Trump and Tillerson have been devoted to money, not diplomacy or global stability. Perhaps they can learn on the job -- but that seems unlikely given the "only I can fix it" attitude at the top. Read more
Comment Commented Francesco D'Allessandro
What truly makes me wonder is why suddenly everyone is pointing fingers at the Kremlin over the hacked mails? Where were all these conspiracy theorists when Julian Assange was publishing troves of information in regards to State Department traffic? No one then seemed to blame the Russian Federation.
Also, it seems that the Machiavellian machinations of the Democratic Party posse have not been the focus of the mainstream media outlets and the legions of talking heads collaborators. Has there been any type whatsoever of indignation over the way presidential candidate Bernie Sanders bid was sabotaged by Wasserman-Schultz? Any strong feedback at all the Podesta cynical and vulgar political moves? No. Let's blame President Putin. He is after all the master puppeteer or so they say.
The truth is that whether Moscow interfered or not just like the USA tampers with other governments political processes, the hacking did not elect Mr. Trump. The latter was voted to be the 45th CEO of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue because millions of Americans are fed up with the constant arrogance and abuse of power shown by the current crop of politicians.
If the hacking did indeed take ballots away from the HRC campaign so be it but let's not blame the land of the Cossacks for the election results. Look deep inside the psyche of the contemporary political currents across the world and you will see that there is a paradigm shift not only in America but also in Europe where the majority of the citizenry is beginning to wake up from years of political correctness and smoke and mirrors. If the West is to stop its decline and shore up its defenses it cannot be done with business as usual. What we need are fresh voices and ideas are if we are to survive the onslaught by the barbarians that are already within our gates.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Francesco, H Clinton and Obama cannot swallow it that despite their best efforts and huge expense ... They lost. They decided to adopt the strategy of the 80s' where everything was blamed on the Russians from the bad weather to earthquakes! It is the same old, same old. Utter losers. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Donald Trump is without honor. It should come as no surprise that the majority of his cabinet are without honor as well.
We need to concentrate our attention on how to contain this menace. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The classical example of an honorable politician, OA, is Quintius Cincinnatus. There is a difference between honor and perfection. Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Berlin
NY State Senator who cast the deciding vote in favor of legalizing abortion. As a result, he lost his bid for reelection. Read more
Comment Commented Odysseas Argyriadis
Please point me to ONE honorable politician in the history of mankind, I can't seem to think of anyone. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
With this fresh political crisis in the West, it is quite expedient to find an enemy on which discharge the popular fury, and who better than Russia ? If only the people would be amenable to it ... also,, it is complex to fix the attention on whether the Russian offence was to publish private (but true) documents, or the promote fake news, and whether the US would never do that to anyone.
I wonder if the extremely able statesmen of Washington DC in any form suspect that all this Russia bashing plays straight to the hands of the Chinese, and if they even care that in that towering nation there is a Communist Government ?
Read more
Comment Commented C. Hazen
Kruscheva writes, "The biggest question of all concerns the American people. Are they really willing to accept a president who denounces men and women who risk their lives to defend the US, and equally quick to praise and defend Putin and his cronies when their reckless, even criminal, conduct is exposed?" If the American people were not willing to accept such a president, what is their avenue to effect that non-acceptance? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The last political refuge of people like Trump is "politics by other means." So as his constituency begins to wake up to the fact that they have been had (a process already underway), the question will become: which war will Trump and his generals choose to fight? Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Richard Condon was an excellent satirist writing for 'insiders' who were alarmed at the follies America was committing along its accidental trajectory to the status of Global hegemon.
The premise of Condon's 'Manchurian Candidate' was actually quite reasonable compared to some of the crazy allegations made by Sen. McCarthy or Robert Welsh, millionaire founder of the John Birch Society, who thought even Ike was a Commie and that the Illuminati were controlling everything.
Kruscheva, who was educated in Russia, does not understand Condon's satire or indeed the milieu which he targeted and thus has written a culturally illiterate article.
She does not understand the American Conservative tradition which regards Hoover and FDR as paving the way for the disaster of an overmighty State which needlessly prolonged the Great Depression. Thomas Sowell- who genuinely suffered great poverty and racial discrimination- has explained why this is a perfectly sensible point of view.
The truth of the matter is that the USSR deliberately included large Russian populations in its component states and that there was bound to be a call for borders to be redrawn to reflect the reality on the ground. Europe, intent on increasing the size of its Union- something which it now may wish to back peddle on- had an interest in pretending Putin was a monster but the truth is he was no such thing.
At this moment, a lot of Americans- including the sort of people who write for the Stars and Stripes- feel that Putin is doing the right thing in Syria whereas America is doing something very foolish- more especially if it actually hands out anti aircraft weapons in a fit of pique to whichever bunch of nutters the remnants of the Free Syrian Army is selling its supplies to.
Many US presidents have quietly done deals with the Russians, ignoring the howls of anguish from a corrupt bureacrato/academo/media nexus, with mutually beneficial results. Reagan himself is an example. Take the HEU agreement which, over a decade, successfully turned 'megatons' of bombs into 'megawatts' of electricity- more such deals are needed. Ignorant talk of 'Manchurian candidates' is worthless. Trump showed that stupid polemicists can be neutralized by just a splenetic twitter broadside.
What is the point of having Professors write nonsense when there are plenty of crazy nutters willing to write identical nonsense for free?
Does this distinguished Professor, and descendant of Kruschev, really think America was on the right side in the Syrian War? What about Libya? Did Hillary do the right thing?
Obama, though a 'foreign policy realist', was constrained by the champions of the soi disant 'liberal world order' which turned out to mean, to paraphrase his own words, 'doing stupid stuff.'
Surely we have had enough of smart people, like the author, writing culturally illiterate articles championing the policy of 'doing stupid stuff' because the Kremlin is actually the den of the Wizard Sauron or Voldemort and life is actually a comic book. Read more
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
Vivek Iyer,
laser sharp compilation of 493 words not seen in this forum for some time. Bravo Read more
Comment Commented Fernando Manica
"Nonetheless, such Kremlinophilia is – to resurrect a word redolent of Cold War paranoia – decidedly un-American."
And then you seem to follow through with full Kremlinophilia for the entire text. I do not think that Putin is a saint, i do think that he uses power to enrich himself and his friends, that's the main thing to do with power anyway, everyone that has access to power uses it to get better off, be that politically or economically. But that's not the only thing Vlad is doing with his power. The other thing he is doing is really pursuing Russia's national interests, realpolitik style. And that the West doesn't even know how it's done anymore. Therefore, fear is spread.
Listen, i do not agree on numerous things (almost everything btw) with Trump, but reconnecting with Russia is not one of them. The international system could really use some stability. Or do you prefer the continuation of unprecedented and pedantic unilateralism and war we've seen since the end of the cold war? And if so, why? Who has something to gain by pushing the same old cold war FUD? Follow the interests and you will see who is really more likely to be brainwashed in this story, Ms. Khrushcheva. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The CIA should have been dismantled long time ago. It is no longer fit for purpose. Mr O had a go at it at the beginning of his 1st term, failed and ended up having to deal with the "Arab Spring" instead. The main source of all rumors, misinformation during the campaign was known to the voters and the outcome is there for everyone to see and endure. A complete overhaul should be the order of the "NewYear".... Read more
Comment Commented M M
Pundalik, forget Trump, it is too soon to judge. One must never judge a person by what he says but rather by his / her actions. The CIA record on Intel prior to Iraq War (WMDs'), Syrias WMDs that are still in use today, Libya etc..is very dismal to say the least. One cannot blame him or anyone else for not trusting an organisation that is filled with misinform ants. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Trump has stasted recently that he does not, need to be briefed on security matters everyday, for it is boring! That says it all about his faith in CIA intelligence. Perhaps he would rather rest on advice. Given by family members, campaign managers and side-kicks ! Read more
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
'The idea that a US president-elect would take the word of the Kremlin over that of CIA officials and even the most senior members of his own party is already bizarre and dangerous.'
Really? Based on a comparison of their track records, Trump's choice seems commonsensical. Read more
Featured
The International Barriers to Trump’s Economic Plan
Mohamed A. El-Erian emphasizes the need for international policy coordination to accelerate the US recovery.
Trump’s Global Strength
Andrew Sheng & Xiao Geng consider what the world can expect from a US president-elect who has been consistently underestimated.
Head for the Bunkers?
Carl Bildt says Trump's presidency may not trigger Armageddon, but it is already creating perilous uncertainty.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.