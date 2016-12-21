12

La próxima tragedia del Brexit

LONDRES – Este año que se acaba todo cambió, excepto el modo de pensar de los gobiernos. En ningún sitio es esto más claro que en las negociaciones preparatorias del Brexit. En un contexto en que ambos bandos pasan por alto las consecuencias de amplio alcance de la elección de Donald Trump como presidente de Estados Unidos (concretamente, el declive del orden mundial liberal), el proceso parece encaminado a causar una tragedia tanto para el Reino Unido como para la Unión Europea.

A juzgar por la conducta de los diplomáticos de la Primera Ministra británica Theresa May, se podría creer que el Brexit hoy es la única incertidumbre real. De hecho, parecen convencidos de que su único imperativo –más allá de proteger la unidad del Partido Conservador, por supuesto- es conseguir tantos beneficios para el Reino Unido como sea posible.

Puesto que los negociadores del Brexit del gobierno suponen que pueden contar con un crecimiento global constante, se centran en conseguir un mayor trozo de pastel para el Reino Unido. Y ya que también suponen que el orden económico liberal internacional persistirá, esperan que una vez “liberado” de los grilletes de la UE, el Reino Unido encontrará socios ansiosos por firmar acuerdos de comercio con él. Finalmente, a los partidarios del Brexit les parecen importar poco las implicancias de seguridad de ir por su cuenta, porque suponen que Estados Unidos mantendrá su papel de policía global, por no mencionar la continuidad de la protección de la OTAN.

Todo eso es mucho suponer. Pero los británicos no son los únicos en pensar que nada ha cambiado. En Bruselas, las instituciones de la UE (y el Presidente de la Comisión Europea Jean-Claude Juncker) todavía creen que el efecto dominó del euroescepticismo gatillado por el Brexit es la mayor amenaza a la Unión.

En ese contexto, el objetivo de los negociadores de la UE para el Brexit sería evidente: dejar en claro que ser miembro del club europeo conlleva beneficios sustanciales y que abandonarlo implica costos sustanciales. Esa es la lógica que llevó a Donald Tusk, Presidente del Consejo de la UE, a declarar que el Reino Unido tiene dos opciones: un Brexit duro o ningún Brexit. También es esa la lógica que llevó a los estados miembros a rechazar participar en negociaciones previas o aceptar un acuerdo de transición.

Pero esta lógica es para el mundo de ayer, e incluso entonces no funcionaba muy bien. Durante la crisis griega, la estrategia de la UE fue decidir los términos de un trato y decirle a Grecia que lo aceptara o lo dejara. Si Grecia intentaba negociar, la UE iba a haciendo las condiciones cada vez menos atractivas, hasta que la presión se hacía insoportable.

Durante las negociaciones de 2015 al Primer Ministro griego Alexis Tsipras y su entonces Ministro de Finanzas Yanis Varoufakis les conmocionó la intransigencia de la UE, en las que tenían también mucho que perder. Sin embargo, Tsipras lo aceptó… y aun así la crisis griega todavía está lejos de solucionarse. 

A pesar de esta experiencia (y el hecho de que el entorno global es hoy mucho menos estable que en ese entonces), la UE parece decidida a recurrir a la misma técnica negociadora. Michel Barnier, jefe del equipo negociador de la UE para el Brexit, ya ha presentado al gobierno británico una factura de 50 mil millones de euros ($52 mil millones) para cubrir las pensiones y otras obligaciones hasta el 2030. Los políticos británicos no creen que las autoridades de la UE realmente lo hagan en serio, pero se equivocan.

El Reino Unido y la UE están enzarzados en una danza mortal que bien puede continuar hasta que se les acabe el tiempo. El resultado será incluso peor que un mal Brexit: uno sin negociar, en el que el Reino Unido no deja la UE, sino que cae fuera de ella. Más allá de provocar daños económicos a ambas partes, un resultado así generaría tanta amargura en ellos que le resultaría casi imposible negociar acuerdos en muchísimas otras áreas, como la defensa territorial y el contraterrorismo, el comercio y las sanciones, la diplomacia internacional y el cambio climático.

Ya no hay ninguna equivalencia moral entre el solipsismo contraproducente de la Inglaterra post-Brexit y los intentos de la UE de defender un orden europeo que se ha ido construyendo con gran esfuerzo sobre las ruinas de la Segunda Guerra Mundial y la Guerra Fría. Pero ambos tipos de respuesta aportarían al mismo trágico resultado: una Europa atrapada en el nuevo orden mundial hobbesiano de Trump.

La realidad más allá de las bolas de cristal de Barlaymont y Westminster es que las vacaciones históricas de Europa han llegado a un abrupto final. Es probable que las políticas proteccionistas de Trump afecten seriamente el crecimiento económico mundial y que sus ataques a las instituciones internacionales socaven la paz y la cooperación, con implicancias a la seguridad potencialmente devastadoras.

Contrariamente a lo que el gobierno británico pueda creer o querer, la UE y no la OTAN es el actor más importante para su seguridad. Actualmente la OTAN se enfrenta a serios retos. Más allá de la obvia falta de interés de Trump por mantener las responsabilidades de EE.UU. para con el bloque, los miembros de la OTAN están bajo presión, desde el Báltico a Turquía.

En todo caso, la UE y no la OTAN han logrado los mayores éxitos de política exterior en las últimas décadas, desde la pacificación de los Balcanes al acuerdo nuclear con Irán o la respuesta a Rusia por la anexión de Crimea. Si bien la elección de Trump ha llevado a la UE a acordar una estructura permanente para la cooperación de defensa, el efecto general del próximo gobierno estadounidense sobre la seguridad europea no será positivo.

Es hora de que los negociadores del Brexit acepten la realidad y cambien de estrategia. Los británicos no pueden seguir tratando de seguir tácticas de negociación que socavan las bases mismas de las que esperan beneficiarse. Y la UE debe ir alejándose de su estricta postura, con todo lo comprensible que ésta pueda ser.

John Maynard Keynes una vez observó que las personas “prácticas” (quienes creen que son “inmunes a las influencias intelectuales”) de hecho “suelen ser esclavos de algún economista obsoleto”). Hoy, Inglaterra y la UE se han convertido en esclavos de un pensamiento caduco. Si no rompen sus cadenas intelectuales, no lograrán más que mayores desgracias para sí mismos.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen