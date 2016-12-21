10

مأساة الخروج البريطاني المقبلة

لندن ــ في الشهر الماضي، تغير كل شيء باستثناء الكيفية التي تفكر بها الحكومات. ويتجلى هذا بأكبر قدر من الوضوح في المفاوضات التمهيدية للخروج البريطاني. فمع تجاهل الجانبين للعواقب البعيدة المدى المترتبة على انتخاب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة ــ على وجه التحديد، انحدار النظام العالمي الليبرالي ــ يبدو أن هذه العملية من المرجح أن تُفضي إلى مأساة تصيب المملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي على حد سواء.

إذا حكم المرء من خلال سلوك الدبلوماسيين تحت قيادة رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي، فقد يتصور أن الخروج البريطاني هو مصدر عدم اليقين الحقيقي الوحيد اليوم. ويبدو أنهم مقتنعون في واقع الأمر بأن الحتمية الوحيدة ــ بعد حماية وحدة حزب المحافظين بطبيعة الحال ــ تتلخص في تأمين أكبر عدد ممكن من الفوائد لصالح المملكة المتحدة.

Tillerson with Putin

The Trump Enigma

John Andrews asks whether Carl Bildt, Joschka Fischer, Ana Palacio, and other Project Syndicate commentators are right to be so uneasy about the incoming US administration.

ولأن مفاوضي الخروج من جانب الحكومة البريطانية يفترضون أنهم قادرون على الاعتماد على استمرار النمو العالمي، فإنهم يركزون على تأمين قطعة أكبر من الكعكة لصالح المملكة المتحدة. ولأنهم يفترضون أيضا أن النظام الاقتصادي الدولي الليبرالي سوف يتمكن من الصمود، فإنهم يتوقعون أن تتمكن المملكة المتحدة بمجرد "تحررها" من أغلال الاتحاد الأوروبي من العثور على شركاء متلهفين توقع معهم على اتفاقيات تجارية. وأخيرا، يبدو أن أنصار الخروج البريطاني لا يبالون بالعواقب الأمنية المترتبة على العمل المنفرد، لأنهم يفترضون أن الولايات المتحدة ستحافظ على دورها كشرطي عالمي، ناهيك عن استمرار الحماية التي يوفرها حلف شمال الأطلسي.

الواقع أن هذا مبالغة في الافتراض. ولكن البريطانيين ليسوا وحدهم الذين يعتقدون أن لا شيء تغير. ففي بروكسل، لا تزال مؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي ــ ورئيس المفوضية الأوروبية جان كلود يونكر بشكل خاص ــ تنظر إلى تأثير دومينو التشكك الذي قد يحدثه الخروج البريطاني باعتباره التهديد الأكبر الذي يواجه الاتحاد الأوروبي.

في هذا السياق، لابد أن يكون هدف الاتحاد الأوروبي في التفاوض على الخروج البريطاني مباشرا وصريحا: توضيح حقيقة مفادها أن عضوية النادي الأوروبي تجلب فوائد كبيرة، وأن الانسحاب من هذه العضوية ينطوي على تكاليف باهظة. هذا هو المنطق الذي دفع رئيس مجلس الاتحاد الأوروبي دونالد تاسك إلى الإعلان بأن المملكة المتحدة لديها خياران: الخروج العسير أو عدم الخروج. وهو أيضا المنطق وراء رفض الدول الأعضاء الانخراط في مفاوضات تمهيدية أو قبول ترتيبات انتقالية.

بيد أن هذا المنطق صالح لعالَم الأمس ــ وحتى آنذاك لم يكن نجاحه تاما. فخلال الأزمة اليونانية، كانت استراتيجية الاتحاد الأوروبي تتلخص في تحديد شروط الصفقة وإبلاغ اليونان بأنها إما أن تقبل الأمر برمته أو ترفضه برمته. ولو حاولت اليونان التفاوض، فقد جعل الاتحاد الأوروبي الشروط أقل جاذبية على نحو متصاعد، حتى أصبحت الضغوط أعظم من أن تُطاق.

وقد صُدِم رئيس الوزراء اليوناني أليكسيس تسيبراس ووزير ماليته آنذاك يانيس فاروفاكيس إزاء تعنت الاتحاد الأوروبي خلال مفاوضات عام 2015، والتي كان فيها هو أيضا عُرضة لخسارة الكثير. ورغم هذا قَبَل تسيبراس الصفقة ــ ولا تزال الأزمة اليونانية بلا حل.

على الرغم من هذه التجربة ــ وحقيقة أن البيئة العالمية أصبحت الآن أقل استقرارا مما كانت عليه آنذاك ــ يبدو الاتحاد الأوروبي عازما على توظيف نفس أساليب التفاوض اليوم. وبالفعل، قَدَّم ميشيل بارنييه، كبير مفاوضي الخروج البريطاني من جانب الاتحاد الأوروبي، لحكومة المملكة المتحدة فاتورة بقيمة 50 مليار يورو (52 مليار دولار أميركي) لتغطية معاشات التقاعد وغير ذلك من الالتزامات حتى عام 2030. ولا يصدق الساسة البريطانيون أن المسؤولين في الاتحاد الأوروبي جادون في هذا، ولكنهم جادون في حقيقة الأمر.

الآن، تنخرط المملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي في رقصة قاتلة، الرقصة التي ��د تستمر إلى أن ينفد الوقت. وسوف تكون النتيجة أشد سوءا من الخروج البريطاني العسير؛ إذ أنه سيكون خروجا من دون تفاوض، حيث لا تترك المملكة المتحدة الاتحاد الأوروبي بقدر ما تسقط منه. وبعيدا عن إلحاق أضرار اقتصادية شديدة بالجانبين، فإن مثل هذه النتيجة من شأنها أن تعمل على توليد قدر كبير من المرارة حتى أن الجانبين سوف يجدان صعوبة كبيرة تكاد تقرب من الاستحالة في الاتفاق على الترتيبات الضرورية في عدد لا حصر له من المجالات الأخرى، مثل الدفاع عن الأرض ومكافحة الإرهاب، والتجارة والعقوبات التجارية، والدبلوماسية الدولية، وتغير المناخ.

لا يوجد مُعادِل أخلاقي بين الأنانية المدمرة للذات في بريطانيا ما بعد الخروج والمحاولات التي يبذلها الاتحاد الأوروبي للدفاع عن النظام الأوروبي الذي بُني بشق الأنفس من أنقاض الحرب العالمية الثانية والحرب الباردة. ولكن هاتين المجموعتين من الاستجابات ربما تساهم في نفس النتيجة المأساوية: أوروبا الجانحة في خضم نظام ترامب العالمي الجديد.

الحقيقة، بعيدا عن كرات الثلج في بروكسل ووستمنستر، هي أن عطلة أوروبا من التاريخ بلغت نهاية مفاجئة. ومن المرجح أن تُفضي سياسات ترامب التجارية القائمة على تدابير الحماية إلى إلحاق أضرار بالغة بالنمو الاقتصادي العالمي. ومن المرجح أن تؤدي الهجمات التي يشنها على المؤسسات الدولية إلى تقويض السلام والتعاون ــ وسوف تكون العواقب الأمنية مدمرة.

على النقيض مما قد تود الحكومة البريطانية أن تصدق، فإن الاتحاد الأوروبي، وليس حلف شمال الأطلسي، هو العنصر الأكثر أهمية في صيانة أمن بريطانيا. فمنظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي تواجه حاليا تحديات بالغة الخطورة. وبعيدا عن افتقار ترامب الواضح إلى الاهتمام بالاضطلاع بمسؤوليات الولايات المتحدة إزاء الحلف فإن الدول الأعضاء في الحلف ــ من البلطيق إلى تركيا ــ تتحمل ضغوطا شديدة.

في كل الأحوال، كان الاتحاد الأوروبي، وليس حلف شمال الأطلسي، هو الذي دفع عجلة أكبر النجاحات في عالَم السياسة الخارجية في العقود الأخيرة، من إعادة السلام إلى منطقة البلقان إلى الاتفاق النووي الإيراني إلى الرد على ضم روسيا لشبه جزيرة القرم. ورغم أن انتخاب ترامب كان ينطوي ضمنا على موافقة الاتحاد الأوروبي على بنية دائمة للتعاون الدفاعي، فإن التأثير الإجمالي الذي قد تخلفه الإدارة الأميركية المقبلة على الأمن الأوروبي لن يكون إيجابيا.

لقد حان الوقت لكي يقبل المفاوضون على الخروج البريطاني الواقع ــ وأن يغيروا خطة اللعب وفقا لذلك. فلا يجوز للبريطانيين أن يستمروا في تبني تكتيكات التفاوض التي تسببت في تآكل أساسات النظام الذي يتوقعون الاستفادة منه. ويتعين على الاتحاد الأوروبي أن يتراجع عن موقفه الخشن، مهما كان مفهوما أو مبررا.

Fake news or real views Learn More

ذات يوم، قال جون ماينارد كينز إن الأشخاص "العمليين" ــ أولئك الذين يعتقدون أنهم "محصنون ضد أي تأثيرات فكرية" ــ هم في حقيقة الأمر "عبيد لاقتصادي رحل عن الحياة عادة". واليوم تحولت بريطانيا ومؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى عبيد لفِكر بائد. وإذا لم تُكسَر هذه الأغلال الفكرية، فلن يكون الحصاد سوى المزيد من البؤس.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali