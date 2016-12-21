مأساة الخروج البريطاني المقبلة

لندن ــ في الشهر الماضي، تغير كل شيء باستثناء الكيفية التي تفكر بها الحكومات. ويتجلى هذا بأكبر قدر من الوضوح في المفاوضات التمهيدية للخروج البريطاني. فمع تجاهل الجانبين للعواقب البعيدة المدى المترتبة على انتخاب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة ــ على وجه التحديد، انحدار النظام العالمي الليبرالي ــ يبدو أن هذه العملية من المرجح أن تُفضي إلى مأساة تصيب المملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي على حد سواء.
إذا حكم المرء من خلال سلوك الدبلوماسيين تحت قيادة رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي، فقد يتصور أن الخروج البريطاني هو مصدر عدم اليقين الحقيقي الوحيد اليوم. ويبدو أنهم مقتنعون في واقع الأمر بأن الحتمية الوحيدة ــ بعد حماية وحدة حزب المحافظين بطبيعة الحال ــ تتلخص في تأمين أكبر عدد ممكن من الفوائد لصالح المملكة المتحدة.
ولأن مفاوضي الخروج من جانب الحكومة البريطانية يفترضون أنهم قادرون على الاعتماد على استمرار النمو العالمي، فإنهم يركزون على تأمين قطعة أكبر من الكعكة لصالح المملكة المتحدة. ولأنهم يفترضون أيضا أن النظام الاقتصادي الدولي الليبرالي سوف يتمكن من الصمود، فإنهم يتوقعون أن تتمكن المملكة المتحدة بمجرد "تحررها" من أغلال الاتحاد الأوروبي من العثور على شركاء متلهفين توقع معهم على اتفاقيات تجارية. وأخيرا، يبدو أن أنصار الخروج البريطاني لا يبالون بالعواقب الأمنية المترتبة على العمل المنفرد، لأنهم يفترضون أن الولايات المتحدة ستحافظ على دورها كشرطي عالمي، ناهيك عن استمرار الحماية التي يوفرها حلف شمال الأطلسي.
الواقع أن هذا مبالغة في الافتراض. ولكن البريطانيين ليسوا وحدهم الذين يعتقدون أن لا شيء تغير. ففي بروكسل، لا تزال مؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي ــ ورئيس المفوضية الأوروبية جان كلود يونكر بشكل خاص ــ تنظر إلى تأثير دومينو التشكك الذي قد يحدثه الخروج البريطاني باعتباره التهديد الأكبر الذي يواجه الاتحاد الأوروبي.
في هذا السياق، لابد أن يكون هدف الاتحاد الأوروبي في التفاوض على الخروج البريطاني مباشرا وصريحا: توضيح حقيقة مفادها أن عضوية النادي الأوروبي تجلب فوائد كبيرة، وأن الانسحاب من هذه العضوية ينطوي على تكاليف باهظة. هذا هو المنطق الذي دفع رئيس مجلس الاتحاد الأوروبي دونالد تاسك إلى الإعلان بأن المملكة المتحدة لديها خياران: الخروج العسير أو عدم الخروج. وهو أيضا المنطق وراء رفض الدول الأعضاء الانخراط في مفاوضات تمهيدية أو قبول ترتيبات انتقالية.
بيد أن هذا المنطق صالح لعالَم الأمس ــ وحتى آنذاك لم يكن نجاحه تاما. فخلال الأزمة اليونانية، كانت استراتيجية الاتحاد الأوروبي تتلخص في تحديد شروط الصفقة وإبلاغ اليونان بأنها إما أن تقبل الأمر برمته أو ترفضه برمته. ولو حاولت اليونان التفاوض، فقد جعل الاتحاد الأوروبي الشروط أقل جاذبية على نحو متصاعد، حتى أصبحت الضغوط أعظم من أن تُطاق.
وقد صُدِم رئيس الوزراء اليوناني أليكسيس تسيبراس ووزير ماليته آنذاك يانيس فاروفاكيس إزاء تعنت الاتحاد الأوروبي خلال مفاوضات عام 2015، والتي كان فيها هو أيضا عُرضة لخسارة الكثير. ورغم هذا قَبَل تسيبراس الصفقة ــ ولا تزال الأزمة اليونانية بلا حل.
على الرغم من هذه التجربة ــ وحقيقة أن البيئة العالمية أصبحت الآن أقل استقرارا مما كانت عليه آنذاك ــ يبدو الاتحاد الأوروبي عازما على توظيف نفس أساليب التفاوض اليوم. وبالفعل، قَدَّم ميشيل بارنييه، كبير مفاوضي الخروج البريطاني من جانب الاتحاد الأوروبي، لحكومة المملكة المتحدة فاتورة بقيمة 50 مليار يورو (52 مليار دولار أميركي) لتغطية معاشات التقاعد وغير ذلك من الالتزامات حتى عام 2030. ولا يصدق الساسة البريطانيون أن المسؤولين في الاتحاد الأوروبي جادون في هذا، ولكنهم جادون في حقيقة الأمر.
الآن، تنخرط المملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي في رقصة قاتلة، الرقصة التي ��د تستمر إلى أن ينفد الوقت. وسوف تكون النتيجة أشد سوءا من الخروج البريطاني العسير؛ إذ أنه سيكون خروجا من دون تفاوض، حيث لا تترك المملكة المتحدة الاتحاد الأوروبي بقدر ما تسقط منه. وبعيدا عن إلحاق أضرار اقتصادية شديدة بالجانبين، فإن مثل هذه النتيجة من شأنها أن تعمل على توليد قدر كبير من المرارة حتى أن الجانبين سوف يجدان صعوبة كبيرة تكاد تقرب من الاستحالة في الاتفاق على الترتيبات الضرورية في عدد لا حصر له من المجالات الأخرى، مثل الدفاع عن الأرض ومكافحة الإرهاب، والتجارة والعقوبات التجارية، والدبلوماسية الدولية، وتغير المناخ.
لا يوجد مُعادِل أخلاقي بين الأنانية المدمرة للذات في بريطانيا ما بعد الخروج والمحاولات التي يبذلها الاتحاد الأوروبي للدفاع عن النظام الأوروبي الذي بُني بشق الأنفس من أنقاض الحرب العالمية الثانية والحرب الباردة. ولكن هاتين المجموعتين من الاستجابات ربما تساهم في نفس النتيجة المأساوية: أوروبا الجانحة في خضم نظام ترامب العالمي الجديد.
الحقيقة، بعيدا عن كرات الثلج في بروكسل ووستمنستر، هي أن عطلة أوروبا من التاريخ بلغت نهاية مفاجئة. ومن المرجح أن تُفضي سياسات ترامب التجارية القائمة على تدابير الحماية إلى إلحاق أضرار بالغة بالنمو الاقتصادي العالمي. ومن المرجح أن تؤدي الهجمات التي يشنها على المؤسسات الدولية إلى تقويض السلام والتعاون ــ وسوف تكون العواقب الأمنية مدمرة.
على النقيض مما قد تود الحكومة البريطانية أن تصدق، فإن الاتحاد الأوروبي، وليس حلف شمال الأطلسي، هو العنصر الأكثر أهمية في صيانة أمن بريطانيا. فمنظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي تواجه حاليا تحديات بالغة الخطورة. وبعيدا عن افتقار ترامب الواضح إلى الاهتمام بالاضطلاع بمسؤوليات الولايات المتحدة إزاء الحلف فإن الدول الأعضاء في الحلف ــ من البلطيق إلى تركيا ــ تتحمل ضغوطا شديدة.
في كل الأحوال، كان الاتحاد الأوروبي، وليس حلف شمال الأطلسي، هو الذي دفع عجلة أكبر النجاحات في عالَم السياسة الخارجية في العقود الأخيرة، من إعادة السلام إلى منطقة البلقان إلى الاتفاق النووي الإيراني إلى الرد على ضم روسيا لشبه جزيرة القرم. ورغم أن انتخاب ترامب كان ينطوي ضمنا على موافقة الاتحاد الأوروبي على بنية دائمة للتعاون الدفاعي، فإن التأثير الإجمالي الذي قد تخلفه الإدارة الأميركية المقبلة على الأمن الأوروبي لن يكون إيجابيا.
لقد حان الوقت لكي يقبل المفاوضون على الخروج البريطاني الواقع ــ وأن يغيروا خطة اللعب وفقا لذلك. فلا يجوز للبريطانيين أن يستمروا في تبني تكتيكات التفاوض التي تسببت في تآكل أساسات النظام الذي يتوقعون الاستفادة منه. ويتعين على الاتحاد الأوروبي أن يتراجع عن موقفه الخشن، مهما كان مفهوما أو مبررا.
ذات يوم، قال جون ماينارد كينز إن الأشخاص "العمليين" ــ أولئك الذين يعتقدون أنهم "محصنون ضد أي تأثيرات فكرية" ــ هم في حقيقة الأمر "عبيد لاقتصادي رحل عن الحياة عادة". واليوم تحولت بريطانيا ومؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى عبيد لفِكر بائد. وإذا لم تُكسَر هذه الأغلال الفكرية، فلن يكون الحصاد سوى المزيد من البؤس.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (10)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented jack lasersohn
Excellent article, but would be even better if he proposed a possible compromise in the Brexit/EU standoff. For example, the most destabilizing element in the current EU structure is the right to unlimited migration. It should be possible to work out a compromise on this. Perhaps numerical limitations? It would be truly stupid if the EU's ideological commitment to unlimited migration stood in the way of a workable deal and led instead to collapse of EU , reinstatement of former borders and no migration at all (and many other horrors). Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE SALVATION IS IN THE MIRROR
Instead of the extensive introspection into Greek Tragedy, Brexit Tragedy, Prussian Tragedy, it is European Tragedy that needs focus.
The challenge is not in fashioning every exit as a tragedy, but in fashioning Europe - so it becomes The World's Economic Epicentre.
Like The Anglosphere became - and in the process, become The Salvation for Migrants, The Magnet that it can become.
Instead of schadenfraude that delights vicariously at misfortunes that befall those outside European Union.
Not once but every departure from Europe's embrace undergoes extensive introspection of those that leave.
Instead of introspection that looks into the mirror. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
@Steve
Indeed.
Democracy in Europe is still alive - Dissolution of Sovereignty is a house of cards.
Elections remain localized - Political Union seems fraught with fragility.
Yet, sagacity seems elusive in the rhetoric emanating.
The obduracy over Uncontrollable Migration ... is the canary in the mine.
There is no mirror - the pants are all down. :):):)
The single minded intransigence over Freedom of Labor suggests the EU has no faith in itself.
Endless outward migration to The Anglosphere seems the only salvation.
Instead of becoming The Magnet that reverses 300 years of One way traffic. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@jagjeet
The back to front EU -
United we fall, divided we stand Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Mark Leonard seems to say that the Brexit referendum may have taken a different turn, had Britons known that Trump would win the November election. Both the June referendum and Trump's win had produced "a tragedy for the United Kingdom and the European Union alike." The author hence urges Britain and the EU to work out a mutually acceptable agreement that benefits both sides, saying their current stance is counterproductive.
Theresa May's government is grappling with uncertainty while taking on this unprecedented task. Critics accuse her of putting the cart before the horse, by asking for a “side deal” on EU nationals living in Britain or asking to "engage in pre-negotiations" or a "transitional arrangement," before Britain invokes Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon.
The author says May's diplomats "seem convinced that their only imperative – beyond protecting the unity of the Conservative Party, of course – is to secure as many benefits for the UK as possible." They still believe in "continued global growth," and hope to secure "a bigger piece of the pie." But they can't possibly expect "the liberal international economic order will endure," as they have been responsible for undermining the EU. In their delusion that once the shackles broken, "the UK will find eager partners with which to sign trade deals." Another erroneous assumption of the Leavers is "that the United States will maintain its role as global policeman, not to mention continued protection from NATO." Now there is concern that Trump would upend America's commitments and treaties with its foreign allies, prompting EU leaders to beefup their defence.
However EU top dogs like Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk have also been unforgiving towards Britain, because they still "regard a Brexit-triggered Euroskeptic domino effect as the biggest threat to the Union." Their stance is quite clear - Britain has to feel the pain, making it clear "that being a member of the European club brings substantial benefits, and that leaving carries substantial costs." According to Tusk, there is either "hard Brexit or no Brexit."
Greece had learnt this - "take it or leave it" - lesson from the EU when it sought a bailout a few years ago and complained about this rigidity and "intransigence." As "the global environment is even less stable now" it is mutually harmful to be "locked in a deadly dance." This scenario "will be even worse than a bad Brexit; it will be a non-negotiated Brexit, in which the UK doesn’t leave the EU so much as it falls out of it."
A zero-sum-game will only bring "severe economic damage to both sides," breeding tensions and "acrimony that the two sides would find it next to impossible to work out arrangements in myriad other areas, such as territorial defense and counter-terrorism, trade and sanctions, international diplomacy, and climate change." Besides, there is no guarantee that the US would grant Britain preferential trade agreements.
As Trump’s "protectionism-tinged trade policies are likely to take a serious toll on global economic growth. And his attacks on international institutions are likely to undermine peace and cooperation – with potentially devastating security implications," uncertainty prevails. With Europe "standed in Trump’s new Hobbesian world order" Britain would hardly benefit from a weak EU. On the contrary, together with the EU, Britain had enjoyed its "biggest foreign-policy successes in recent decades, from the pacification of the Balkans to the Iran nuclear deal to the response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea."
So both Britain and the EU need to be realistic and pragmatic. This means Britons "cannot continue to pursue negotiating tactics that erode the foundations of the very system from which they expect to benefit. And the EU must back away from its harsh stance, however understandable it may be." It's easier said than done. But it is always wise to avoid spilling political blood unnecessarily. Read more
Comment Commented M M
A good read from the author of this article but one must not forget that it was the UK that has asked for a divorce, it was not the EU. Putting aside for a minute the intransigence of the EU leadership, one needs to look first at the pre-Brexit events. D. Cameron and his team were living in a different era and had no clue how to handle the EU Institutions. Their main aim was to save and keep the Tory party intact (we all witnessed what happened to the Labour Party) post the Brexit referendum. The biggest tragedies of all, which everyone seems to be keeping quiet about are (1) The British Expatriates who took the British government to court for denying them the right to vote in the referendum and the U.K. Supreme Court voted in favour of the goverment. These same British people who were denied their given right to vote are now the biggest losers. Was it a conspiracy to exclude them and by doing so to tip the balance in favour of Brexit camp by using the judiciary? Knowing the UK establishment nothing surprises. (2) The EU had made it very clear that there would be no compromises and there can never be compromises on the 3 fundamental principles of the Union, being Freedom of movement of People, Goods and Capital. They are interlinked and cannot be undone. The Remain camp kept very quiet about these principles whilst the Brexit camp spread only lies all along. Were the British People misled or misinformed about the relationship with the EU and if so by whom? Grave mistakes were made by the EU and by the U.K. Establishment, the only winners are the former politicians who are now earning 100 folds the money they were earning when they were in government and the people of the U.K. And of the EU are the ones that are picking up and shall pay the heavy price. At the moment everyone is still living in denial, when reality really sinks in, there will be utter outrage and better be in a remote and uninhabited island when this happens. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@M M
Putting all else aside it was and still is blatantly obvious that an outcome that significantly damages the City damages the UK and the balance of payments. There are only two initiatives in the last 40 years following the inevitable decimation of UK manufacturing following Sterling becoming an Oil based currency - the development of the UK service sector and the development of the City. I can only assume the Remain camp -apart form being appallingly inept - did not think arguing about damage to the City was going to be well received by the plebiscite.
It was and still is blatantly obvious the EZ would seek the relocation of any City activity possible to France or Germany as that has been the objective for euro denominated activity long before the referendum.
The Tower of London should be brought into use for those who have knowingly misrepresented to the plebiscite. The well named BJ comes to mind
D Cameron will go down in history as the worst PM ever in a photo finish with G Brown and N Chamberlain. Lord help us Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Morris
Elites usually get their own way in the end, whatever the wishes of The People. That is, after all, what being "elite" means. So despite the temporary setback of the Brexit referendum, Europe and the world continue on the path to "refeudalisation", the ultimate goal sought by elitists like Mark Leonard.
If in years to come there is anyone left to chronicle the end of the human race, they might look to the "Modern Era" - culminating in the 20th Century, the Century of the Common Man and Woman - as a bizarre anomaly.
It is easy to forget that the Modern Era with its Modern Era values of egalitarianism, democratisation and national self-determination is . . . well . . . modern! It hasn’t been around for very long.
It is easy to forget that when viewed with proper perspective, human history up until the time of the Modern Era was a story of aggressively narcissistic, machiavellian psychopaths competing (sometimes collaborating) to attain positions of power, then using that power to dominate and brutalise their fellow human beings. We know from the historical record that these rulers showed no remorse in wasting the lives of thousands - even millions - of people they regarded as “their” Subjects.
That is the norm. That is the “base case” for human behaviour.
In that behaviour, psychopathic rulers were abetted by “sycophants” - typically timid, less dominant males - who sought to promote their own survival and reproductive prospects by allying themselves with the dominant males. Articulate sycophants often provided the “theology” of elite rule, constructing elaborate justifications for the privilege of their patrons.
In pre-modern times the ability of psychopathic elites to dominate and brutalise others was limited by:
a) the need to preserve a sufficiently large labour force to provide the raw mechanical energy to support their regimes; and
b) the limited capacity of individual human beings to kill each other, and therefore by the need to recruit and reward a circle of allies (a “praetorian guard”) which could carry out such enforcement.
Now, if that long-standing behaviour seemed to change in the Modern Era it was NOT because the psychopaths woke up one morning and said, “Oh my God!! Is that the time!? Is it the Modern Era already? Quick. We’d better start enacting social reforms!”
Human psychology has not evolved. Evolution operates over a much longer time frame. The psychopaths (and their sycophant supporters) have not gone away.
All that happened in the Modern Era was a temporary change in the environment: the demands of the industrial economy meant that it was expedient – for a time – for the rulers to make limited concessions to their Subjects.
The industrial state required the training of large numbers of Subjects to operate the complex – but not fully automated – machinery of industrial production. Having had so much invested in their training, Subjects acquired value and their bargaining power relative to their rulers improved. In the extreme, they could withdraw their labour and quickly impose greater costs on the owners of capital than they themselves suffered.
Under such conditions, the optimal strategy for rulers (and only after they had tried violent suppression and found it ineffective!) was to make certain limited concession to their Subjects. Thus we had the quintessential ideals of the Modern Era, culminating in the 20th century:
a) egalitarianism, the ideal that all people are entitled to the same basic opportunities irrespective of their ancestry;
b) democratisation, the ideal that Subjects are entitled to have some say in how they are governed; and
c) national self-determination, the ideal that self-identifying communities are allowed to choose for themselves how they will govern themselves.
If there was one ideal that characterised the 20th century it was surely that of national self-determination: from the first shots fired by Gavrilo Princip in Sarajevo in July 1914, through Woodrow Wilson’s Fourteen Points, through the post World War II era of decolonisation, through the collapse of the Soviet Empire, and right back to Sarajevo and the Balkan Wars of the 1990s. Given the opportunity, like-minded communities like to govern themselves.
But none of these concessions meant that the psychopaths had gone away. And there was never anything to say that the conditions of industrial production would last forever.
What we are witnessing now is an elite response to the post-industrial world of AI and robotics.
No longer are large numbers of Subjects required to run complex but not fully automated machinery. Now it is small numbers of very highly trained technicians required to manage the robotic workforce. Small in number, they can easily be bought off. Better still, they can effectively be reduced to the status of indentured workers through the weapon of crippling student debt. They dare not rebel for fear of their debts being called in.
As for the rest of humanity, they are now redundant or soon will be. Their rulers no longer need them. And those the earlier concessions are - as the saying goes - “inoperative”.
To be sure, the masses may get employment of a kind, especially in providing personal services. But it will be employment in the “Uber Economy”, the “Gig Economy”, of savage competition between workers with all economic rent flowing to the owners of the monopolistic market platforms.
And the New Elite are responding precisely as one would expect an aggressively narcissistic, self-serving elite to respond. They are relentlessly winding back any concessions hitherto made, while their sycophant economic theologians are busy justifying it all as being for the “Greater Good”.
Inequality is quickly returning to its historical norm, as Piketty has documented. Piketty’s U-shaped graphs show inequality of wealth in the most developed countries declining into the mid 20th century then rising steadily again. It’s the past century that was the anomaly. We are returning to a “feudal” state in which property is owned by the magnates and almost everyone else is reduced to the status of dependent serf.
Where conventional property has proved insufficient, the Elite have invented novel forms of “intellectual property” to expand the scope of private ownership.
As for democratisation, in most countries it never developed beyond “elective” government dominated by elite parties. Moneyed interests and pressure groups found it a trivial exercise to subvert that. Campaign bribery and the revolving door of jobs-for-the-boys ensure that the interests of politicians and senior bureaucrats remain aligned with those of the elite.
This past year has seen an outbreak of rebellion, but it’s unlikely to last.
In the wake of Brexit and the Trump rebellion, there is now open talk in elite circles on whether it is appropriate to allow “obviously ignorant” people to vote on critical issues. “They’re not college educated, you know.”
There is now open talk in elite circles on whether those who “receive more in government benefits than they pay in tax” should be allowed to vote at all. Oddly, there is no suggestion that those monopolists who receive more in economic rent than they pay in tax, or those lobbyists who receive more in government contracts than they pay in tax, or those too-big-to-fail bankers who receive more in bail-outs than they pay in tax, should be similarly disenfranchised.
Remember that the universal adult franchise is modern. In most countries it’s barely a century old. There is nothing to say that the Elite won’t campaign to remove it again. Or effectively subvert it by making it difficult for lesser mortals to enrol. Or re-jig the electoral system to ensure that minor parties have no hope of election.
And even if minor parties and “outsiders” do get to be elected, they usually prove to be a disappointment. Those attracted to politics are inevitably those who yearn to exercise power. Look at the 2010 election in Britain, where the Liberal Democrats were given a once-in-a-century opportunity to reform Britain’s voting system and introduce proportional representation. Nick Clegg threw it all away in return for the chance to be Deputy Prime Minister for five years.
Likewise in the US, those who threw in their lot with Donald Trump out of sheer desperation for an alternative may not have long to wait before suffering the pangs of disappointment.
In any event, the Elite are entrenching their gains by taking ever more critical decisions out of the hands of elective government altogether: the privatisation of strategic monopolies, essential services and critical databases means that elected politicians are forced negotiate with private magnates on terms dictated by the private magnates.
And finally there is national self-determination which has been eroded by the growth of undemocratic, opaque and unaccountable “neo-empires” like the EU, and so-called “trade” agreements which have less to do with trade and more to do with signing away sovereign powers to unaccountable committees of elite business interests.
Organisations like the EU may be created with the best of intentions, but no sooner do they come into existence than an “iron law of megalomania” takes hold. They begin to attract those self-same narcissistic, machiavellian individuals who are drawn to the prospect of exercising dominion over millions of other human beings. As with any empire, the Subjects soon end up suffering in the pursuit of some “greater good”. Witness the economically counter-productive brutality inflicted on Greece. Witness the “Lost Generation” of unemployed European youth sacrificed to the Eurozone fantasy.
Now, like Elites throughout history the post-modern Elite seek to weave a cloak of virtue to conceal the nakedness of their self-interest. Their theologians devise all manner of mellifluous apologia.
Elite theologians love to talk in honeyed terms about the “end of borders”, but do not be deceived. They don’t really intend to abolish borders. All they are really doing is replacing “national borders” (over which the mass of ordinary citizens might have had some control) with “private borders”: elite private property.
The Elite do not intend to rub shoulders with the plebs. They retreat to their private mansions, their private country estates, their private campuses, their private gated communities, all surrounded by private borders marked with “KEEP OUT. Trespassers Will Be Prosecuted!” signs.
The Elite do not intend to stand, crushed cheek-to-sweaty-cheek with the prols on inadequate and overcrowded public transport. They whizz from their private mansions to their private offices on roads which have been tolled or “road-priced” or "congestion-charged" out of the reach of the masses. It’s like the Zil Lanes of old Soviet Moscow but justified nowadays by deference to that Great God, “Efficiency”.
And from behind their private borders the Elite sermonise piously on the supposed intolerance of those outside! Hypocrites blind to their own hypocrisy.
On all fronts the trend is the same: the alienation of public rights - over which the citizens used to have some say - to elite private interests.
And if all of that sounds depressing, it may be only the beginning.
Unless there is some spectacular change, at some point the Elite may decide that the continued existence of masses of redundant and increasingly disgruntled human beings is a threat to their own security.
In this past year we have seen the Chinese unveil lethal weaponised robotic “security guards” with rudimentary artificial intelligence that can be used to control “anti-social” elements. In the US we saw the first remote execution of a suspected criminal by a police robot.
If this does not send a chill down your spine, you’ve not been paying attention. The technology of robotic “pacification” is indifferent to Good and Bad. Not only do the Elite not need workers. They no longer require humans for their Praetorian Guard.
Now, some might be inclined to dismiss this as “conspiracy theory”. But here’s the thing: there is no conspiracy. There’s nothing underhand going on. There are no secrets. All this is happening in plain sight. One merely needs to look about and then remember that human psychology has not evolved.
There has always existed within the human population a small proportion of individuals who are not like the rest of us. They are aggressively narcissistic, machiavellian, possibly psychopathic, with a strong appetite for attaining power and dominating others. They may not always be apparent. One of the defining characteristics of psychopathy is “superficial charm”. The psychopath knows more about you than you know about yourself. He or she knows exactly which buttons to press to gain your confidence, your trust, even your admiration.
Had it been possible to establish genuine Democracy with the right of recall, veto, initiative and referendum there might have been some hope for the rest of the human race, some hope of effectively controlling these people. That is why elite theologians universally abhor genuine Democracy in favour of the corrupt system of “elective” government: elective government which perversely attracts the most undesirable narcissists.
Elective government provides no safeguards. It will prove no barrier to containing the psychopaths once the cost of pacification falls as a result of robotics.
You don’t need to be Einstein to see how this game must play itself out.
For most people it’s not going to be a happy ending.
The Holocaust is approaching.
And no doubt the likes of Mark Leonard will be cheering all the way. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
The article makes good points, indirectly also for the rule-of-thumb:
"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
Sometimes playing by the rules is helped by indicating the possible reward for this. Here comes the possible reward I estimate likely, in a driest form:
When subgroup liberation succeeded and does so excessively, boredom will ensue. Then moral ideals will become central again.
Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Yes, unless EU members can come together with the US to reconstruct a world economic order that is more resistant to being gamed by mercantilist policies -- Germany, China, and Japan being the prime offenders -- it seems clear that a post-brexit Britain will wake up in a world far less favorable to its own prosperity. Read more
Featured
The International Barriers to Trump’s Economic Plan
Mohamed A. El-Erian emphasizes the need for international policy coordination to accelerate the US recovery.
Trump’s Global Strength
Andrew Sheng & Xiao Geng consider what the world can expect from a US president-elect who has been consistently underestimated.
Head for the Bunkers?
Carl Bildt says Trump's presidency may not trigger Armageddon, but it is already creating perilous uncertainty.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.