Readying the Resistance, Again

The United States is not a monarchy, but a federal republic. States and cities controlled by Democrats represent half the country, and they can resist Donald Trump’s overreach by using the tools of progressive federalism, many of which were sharpened during his first administration.
BERKELEY – November 5, 2024, was a humbling day for Democrats. Not only did Donald Trump regain the presidency, but the Republicans also won the Senate and (narrowly) held on to the House of Representatives. If there is any consolation for the Democrats, it is that the election did not give Trump a mandate, despite what he says. His 1.5% popular vote margin was the smallest since the nineteenth century. Still, with the trifecta of the presidency, the Congress, and the Supreme Court, Trump will be able to pursue the far-right agenda outlined in Project 2025 with very few constraints.
