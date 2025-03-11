Trump, Bitcoin, and the Future of the Dollar

By launching new trade wars and ordering the creation of a Bitcoin reserve, Donald Trump is assuming that US trade partners will pay any price to maintain access to the American market. But if he is wrong about that, the dominance of the US dollar, and all the advantages it confers, could be lost indefinitely.
WASHINGTON, DC – In a March 6, 2025, executive order, US President Donald Trump established a “digital gold” Bitcoin reserve, to be capitalized with any BTC seized by federal law enforcement. With the supply of BTC capped at 21 million coins, the administration wants the United States to secure a first-mover advantage as a major holder of an emerging store of value. But since it is unlikely that seized BTC alone can achieve the desired scale, the US also may purchase it on the open market.
WASHINGTON, DC – In a March 6, 2025, executive order, US President Donald Trump established a “digital gold” Bitcoin reserve, to be capitalized with any BTC seized by federal law enforcement. With the supply of BTC capped at 21 million coins, the administration wants the United States to secure a first-mover advantage as a major holder of an emerging store of value. But since it is unlikely that seized BTC alone can achieve the desired scale, the US also may purchase it on the open market.