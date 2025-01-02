rogoff257_Drew AngererGetty Images_trumppowell Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Will Trump Fire the Fed?

Despite Donald Trump’s assurances that he will not seek to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, there is little doubt that the US president-elect aims to gain greater influence over the Fed’s decision-making. Such interference could drive up long-term interest rates, damaging the American economy.

CAMBRIDGE – Nearly every cabinet or staff appointment announced by US President-elect Donald Trump has been met with a predictable wave of media outrage. Some of this hysteria can be attributed to deep-seated partisan biases, some reflects legitimate concerns, and some is pure nonsense.

