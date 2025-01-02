Will Trump Fire the Fed?
Despite Donald Trump’s assurances that he will not seek to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, there is little doubt that the US president-elect aims to gain greater influence over the Fed’s decision-making. Such interference could drive up long-term interest rates, damaging the American economy.
CAMBRIDGE – Nearly every cabinet or staff appointment announced by US President-elect Donald Trump has been met with a predictable wave of media outrage. Some of this hysteria can be attributed to deep-seated partisan biases, some reflects legitimate concerns, and some is pure nonsense.