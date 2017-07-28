10

La farce de la croissance de Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – Les fonctionnaires de l'administration du président Donald Trump parlent souvent de la nécessité de ramener la croissance économique annuelle des États-Unis au-dessus de 3%. Mais ils font plus que simplement en parler; le budget qu'ils proposent suppose effectivement qu'ils y parviendront.

S’ils réussissent, cela représenterait une amélioration significative par rapport aux performances récentes de l'économie américaine, qui a atteint moins de 2% de croissance annuelle en moyenne depuis 2000. Et, bien qu'une augmentation à 3% puisse sembler faible, elle ferait une différence énorme en termes d'emploi et de salaires.

Malheureusement, abandonnée à elle-même, l'économie continuera très probablement à piétiner. Et les politiques que le Parti républicain de Trump a proposé – concernant les soins de santé, la taxation et la déréglementation – ne changeront pas grand-chose. L'hypothèse d'une croissance plus forte relève davantage d'un écran de fumée comptable permettant des réductions d'impôt que toute autre chose. Si les responsables de l'administration reconnaissaient qu'un taux annuel de 3% n'est pas possible, ils devraient se rendre à l’évidence que leurs prévisions de recettes fiscales sont trop élevées, et que les réductions d'impôt qu’ils proposent, si elles sont adoptées, augmenteraient considérablement le déficit budgétaire et la dette nationale.

L'économie américaine a connu une croissance supérieure à 3% par an dans le passé; en fait, ce fut la norme au cours de la seconde moitié du XXe siècle. Depuis lors, cependant, les Etats-Unis ont dû faire face à trois contraintes majeures.

Tout d'abord, la population américaine vieillit. Alors que la génération du baby-boom (née après la fin de la Seconde Guerre mondiale) est à l’âge de la retraite, la proportion de retraités dans la population totale a augmenté. Au fil du temps, cette évolution démographique a réduit la croissance annuelle potentielle des Etats-Unis de peut-être jusqu’à un demi-point de pourcentage.

Les détails des réformes de l'assurance maladie restent peu clairs. Mais rendre plus difficile ou plus coûteux l’obtention d’une assurance maladie pour les Américains à faible revenu et plus âgés n'encouragera vraisemblablement pas les gens à travailler. La meilleure évaluation indépendante de ces politiques, réalisée par le Congressional Budget Office (CBO), ne permet pas de prévoir de miracles économiques – simplement que près de 20 millions d'Américains perdront l'accès à l'assurance maladie.

De plus, des politiques potentielles qui limiteraient l'immigration légale se cachent toujours en arrière-plan. Actuellement, les États-Unis permettent chaque année à environ un million de personnes, principalement en âge de travailler, de résider et travailler dans le pays. En outre, la tendance des immigrants à avoir plus d'enfants que les non-immigrants fait croître la population américaine plus vite que dans d'autres pays développés (par exemple, en Europe ou au Japon). Ainsi, toute initiative visant à réduire l'immigration annuelle – certains républicains proposent 500 000 personnes ou moins – rendrait une croissance économique annuelle de 3% encore moins probable.

La deuxième contrainte économique est le ralentissement du taux de croissance de la productivité. Nous avons connu une augmentation importante de la production moyenne par personne durant les années après la Seconde Guerre mondiale, grâce au développement d’une meilleure technologie au sein d’un large éventail de secteurs. Dans les années 1990, il y a eu l'espoir que la révolution des technologies de l'information puisse avoir un effet similaire. Mais l'impact sur la productivité a été décevant. Dans son livre récent, The Rise and Fall of American Growth, l’économiste de l'Université de Northwestern Robert Gordon fait valoir que, malgré tout le battage médiatique autour du secteur de la technologie, il est peu probable qu’un changement radical voie le jour dans ce domaine.

L'administration Trump soutient que, en réduisant les impôts et en « réformant » les soins de santé, elle peut stimuler la productivité – par exemple, en encourageant les investissements en capital. Or, les réductions d'impôts qui seront bientôt sur la table sont susceptibles de ressembler étroitement à celles mises en œuvre par l'administration du président George W. Bush, qui n’ont conduit à aucune sorte de boom économique (un point que James Kwak et moi-même avons examiné en détail dans notre livre White House Burning).

La troisième contrainte découle de la crise financière de 2008. Un danger inhérent à la volonté de rechercher à tout prix une forte croissance est qu'il est toujours possible de presser comme un citron une économie au moyen de mesures à court terme qui encouragent une grosse prise de risque et un fort effet de levier dans le système financier. C’est exactement ce qu’a fait la déréglementation dans les années 1990 et au début des années 2000, conduisant à une croissance légèrement plus élevé pendant un certain temps – puis à une chute massive.

Les détails des plans de l'administration Trump restent à déterminer, mais les responsables pousseront très probablement dans le sens d’alléger les limites pesant sur l'effet de levier (permettant ainsi aux banques d'emprunter plus par rapport à leurs fonds propres). Toute croissance économique ainsi produite est susceptible de mal finir – non seulement la ruine financière de millions d'individus, mais aussi une reprise longue et difficile.

Les deux prévisions officielles les moins politiques et les plus influentes – celles publiées par le CBO et l’Open Market Committee de la Réserve fédérale – tablent toutes deux sur une croissance de 2%, en moyenne, pour la décennie à venir et peut-être au-delà. Supposer une croissance de 3% est, pour le dire gentiment, un vœu pieux.

DONATE NOW

Pire encore, c’est très trompeur – et potentiellement dangereux. Si ceux qui poussent à des réductions d'impôt ne baissent pas leurs armes et refusent d'accepter la réalité, leur agenda politique, s’il est adopté, entraînera un déficit budgétaire beaucoup plus large, ce qui fera augmenter la dette nationale à des niveaux jamais vus.

Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont