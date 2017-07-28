La farce de la croissance de Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – Les fonctionnaires de l'administration du président Donald Trump parlent souvent de la nécessité de ramener la croissance économique annuelle des États-Unis au-dessus de 3%. Mais ils font plus que simplement en parler; le budget qu'ils proposent suppose effectivement qu'ils y parviendront.
S’ils réussissent, cela représenterait une amélioration significative par rapport aux performances récentes de l'économie américaine, qui a atteint moins de 2% de croissance annuelle en moyenne depuis 2000. Et, bien qu'une augmentation à 3% puisse sembler faible, elle ferait une différence énorme en termes d'emploi et de salaires.
Malheureusement, abandonnée à elle-même, l'économie continuera très probablement à piétiner. Et les politiques que le Parti républicain de Trump a proposé – concernant les soins de santé, la taxation et la déréglementation – ne changeront pas grand-chose. L'hypothèse d'une croissance plus forte relève davantage d'un écran de fumée comptable permettant des réductions d'impôt que toute autre chose. Si les responsables de l'administration reconnaissaient qu'un taux annuel de 3% n'est pas possible, ils devraient se rendre à l’évidence que leurs prévisions de recettes fiscales sont trop élevées, et que les réductions d'impôt qu’ils proposent, si elles sont adoptées, augmenteraient considérablement le déficit budgétaire et la dette nationale.
L'économie américaine a connu une croissance supérieure à 3% par an dans le passé; en fait, ce fut la norme au cours de la seconde moitié du XXe siècle. Depuis lors, cependant, les Etats-Unis ont dû faire face à trois contraintes majeures.
Tout d'abord, la population américaine vieillit. Alors que la génération du baby-boom (née après la fin de la Seconde Guerre mondiale) est à l’âge de la retraite, la proportion de retraités dans la population totale a augmenté. Au fil du temps, cette évolution démographique a réduit la croissance annuelle potentielle des Etats-Unis de peut-être jusqu’à un demi-point de pourcentage.
Les détails des réformes de l'assurance maladie restent peu clairs. Mais rendre plus difficile ou plus coûteux l’obtention d’une assurance maladie pour les Américains à faible revenu et plus âgés n'encouragera vraisemblablement pas les gens à travailler. La meilleure évaluation indépendante de ces politiques, réalisée par le Congressional Budget Office (CBO), ne permet pas de prévoir de miracles économiques – simplement que près de 20 millions d'Américains perdront l'accès à l'assurance maladie.
De plus, des politiques potentielles qui limiteraient l'immigration légale se cachent toujours en arrière-plan. Actuellement, les États-Unis permettent chaque année à environ un million de personnes, principalement en âge de travailler, de résider et travailler dans le pays. En outre, la tendance des immigrants à avoir plus d'enfants que les non-immigrants fait croître la population américaine plus vite que dans d'autres pays développés (par exemple, en Europe ou au Japon). Ainsi, toute initiative visant à réduire l'immigration annuelle – certains républicains proposent 500 000 personnes ou moins – rendrait une croissance économique annuelle de 3% encore moins probable.
La deuxième contrainte économique est le ralentissement du taux de croissance de la productivité. Nous avons connu une augmentation importante de la production moyenne par personne durant les années après la Seconde Guerre mondiale, grâce au développement d’une meilleure technologie au sein d’un large éventail de secteurs. Dans les années 1990, il y a eu l'espoir que la révolution des technologies de l'information puisse avoir un effet similaire. Mais l'impact sur la productivité a été décevant. Dans son livre récent, The Rise and Fall of American Growth, l’économiste de l'Université de Northwestern Robert Gordon fait valoir que, malgré tout le battage médiatique autour du secteur de la technologie, il est peu probable qu’un changement radical voie le jour dans ce domaine.
L'administration Trump soutient que, en réduisant les impôts et en « réformant » les soins de santé, elle peut stimuler la productivité – par exemple, en encourageant les investissements en capital. Or, les réductions d'impôts qui seront bientôt sur la table sont susceptibles de ressembler étroitement à celles mises en œuvre par l'administration du président George W. Bush, qui n’ont conduit à aucune sorte de boom économique (un point que James Kwak et moi-même avons examiné en détail dans notre livre White House Burning).
La troisième contrainte découle de la crise financière de 2008. Un danger inhérent à la volonté de rechercher à tout prix une forte croissance est qu'il est toujours possible de presser comme un citron une économie au moyen de mesures à court terme qui encouragent une grosse prise de risque et un fort effet de levier dans le système financier. C’est exactement ce qu’a fait la déréglementation dans les années 1990 et au début des années 2000, conduisant à une croissance légèrement plus élevé pendant un certain temps – puis à une chute massive.
Les détails des plans de l'administration Trump restent à déterminer, mais les responsables pousseront très probablement dans le sens d’alléger les limites pesant sur l'effet de levier (permettant ainsi aux banques d'emprunter plus par rapport à leurs fonds propres). Toute croissance économique ainsi produite est susceptible de mal finir – non seulement la ruine financière de millions d'individus, mais aussi une reprise longue et difficile.
Les deux prévisions officielles les moins politiques et les plus influentes – celles publiées par le CBO et l’Open Market Committee de la Réserve fédérale – tablent toutes deux sur une croissance de 2%, en moyenne, pour la décennie à venir et peut-être au-delà. Supposer une croissance de 3% est, pour le dire gentiment, un vœu pieux.
Pire encore, c’est très trompeur – et potentiellement dangereux. Si ceux qui poussent à des réductions d'impôt ne baissent pas leurs armes et refusent d'accepter la réalité, leur agenda politique, s’il est adopté, entraînera un déficit budgétaire beaucoup plus large, ce qui fera augmenter la dette nationale à des niveaux jamais vus.
Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont
John Ellis
Actually Trump talked about rates of 4 to 5% which was even more nonsensical. And 2% which is about where the US economy is at right now is not sputtering. And the economy didn't achieve a consistent 3% in the second half of the 20th century which was characterized by boom and bust. Once the postwar surge was out of the way it averaged around 2.5% which is somewhat better than the current 2% but not wildly so.
B Wilds
Cutting taxes while spending more does not seem a solution to our problems. At one time a billion dollars was a massive amount of money and it still is. Most people that have not thought about it might not think so considering how modern media and politicians throw the "B" word around. A million is a large number so the magnitude or difference between billion and million is very important.
To put it in perspective think in terms of someone working every year from the age of 20 until they are 60 making $25,000 a year. Their total income over their life would be one million dollars. Below is an article that attempts to bring into focus the massive size of a billion dollars.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2014/10/an-ugly-math-primer-on-american-debt.html Read more
B Wilds
Reducing the cost of healthcare would allow for a "better quality" type of growth. Soaring healthcare has been feeding into the GDP but not in a good way.
Accounting for 16% of the economy, healthcare has become the Achilles heel of American competitiveness making the cost of American produced goods less competitive and adding to our trade deficit. The article below explores why healthcare has become so expensive.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/07/the-three-reasons-healthcare-is-so.html Read more
vivek iyer
'officials will most likely push in the direction of relaxing limits on leverage (thereby allowing banks to borrow more relative to equity). Any boom generated in this way is likely to end badly – not just financial ruin for millions of individuals, but also a long and difficult recovery.'
Any boom? What if Banks lend to smart samurai entrepreneurs instead of NINJAs? Why shouldn't the regulatory environment improve to make this the incentive compatible outcome?
Essentially this essay represents demographic pessimism. There may be a case for such pessimism. But, in that case, entitlements have to be scaled back now and going forward. You can't have your cake and eat it too. Read more
william starr
I have an idea....let MANDATE that employers pay everyone $30 / hr and full benefits with child care, family leave....fudge lets make all of the jobs Union! Bingo, I have solved the problem! ........statist and interventionist unite!
Alan Blair
Fundamentally we do not understand economic growth. It is not determined by inputs (land, labor, capital) which account only for around 20% of growth. The other 80% is entrepeneurship, education?, pixie dust, etc. If we do not change the policies of the last 40 years we will continue to sputter along. Lowering government spending and deregulation will help. Increasing the formation of new firms and stopping the support of the status quo would help. As the Oregon experiment demonstrated on average Medical Expeditures do not improve health outcomes. Immigration, especially of low-skilled labor will not help. Obama started with 66% labor participation, we are not around 62.8%. The labor is available already as an input. Except for high-skilled immigrants, the average impact of immigration is to lower wages, labor-participation, and increase welfare costs. Gorden does argue that productivity growth has slowed permanantly, but does not indicate why. My guess is that it is status quo firms colluding with the government to block change and lower the costs of their inputs (Read Mancur Olsen Rise & Decline of Nations). Reducing taxes will help because each 10% of GNP spent by the government lowers growth by around 1%. Healthcare reform will help if it lowers the costs of hiring new workers. All US Admininstrations (e.g., Obama) project much higher growth rates that actually occur. I do not see this as fundamentally misleading (it is common) and Trump's policies have a much better change of making stuff happen; especially if he shifts to balanced trade (import certificates) and avoids rent-seeking.
Brad McNeal
https://www.google.com/amp/www.marketwatch.com/amp/story/guid/DB0E0224-72F3-11E7-A961-1EBC3B60CD47
The link has news of the 2nd Quarter GDP growth of 2.6%
1) Only 1 quarter
2) Could get revised downward
However, use of the word "Charade" reveals the leftist bias undies this erudite man if the letters sports. Read more
Jerry F. Hough
This is probably accurate, but very unsophisticated.
A wide variety of people, including Bernanke, criticized Obama-Citigroup for not having a fiscal stimulus and relying on 0%--really negative interest rates--for an asset stimulus that only inflated assets and especially the stock market to dangerous levels and did nothing for wages.
In America the last 30 years, the only way to have a fiscal stimulus is to have a very severe recession or like Reagan and Bush to do false budgeting in which you know the promised revenue will not reach your made-up predictions.
Trump's sophisticated fiscal stimulus, in conjunction with the removal of Citigroup Fischer-Yellen team, will allow a normalization of interest rates. That strikes me as a major plus Read more
Anthony DeAngelis
Bingo. Sorry, but people buy into the 1% growth assumption way too quickly. With the unprecedented stimulus during the last downturn, only to see 1% growth, there is something pressing on the brake.
But par the course for this site, it is Trumps fault after 6 months, with no blame laid on the feet of Obama or Bush. Read more
Anthony DeAngelis
We've had the slowest post recession "recovery" growth because this was a financially engineered recovery. Reducing regulation, fixing Obamacare and cutting corporate taxes can and will fuel the economy.
People forget the economic burden Obamacare truly is. Wages have been stagnate precisely because the hidden portion of compensation (benefits) have cost more. Small business, the growth engine of the US, has been hampered by this legislation, as well as with countless new regulations.
It's amazing that within 8 years of Obama we magically just accept that GFP will grow at an enemic rate going forward. And whether Trump success or fails, he is trying to boost the economy vs. restrict it as his predecessor has done.
Also, love the continually one sided, biased and superficial arguments on this site. Huffington Post with a foreign tilt. Read more
