Fundamentally we do not understand economic growth. It is not determined by inputs (land, labor, capital) which account only for around 20% of growth. The other 80% is entrepeneurship, education?, pixie dust, etc. If we do not change the policies of the last 40 years we will continue to sputter along. Lowering government spending and deregulation will help. Increasing the formation of new firms and stopping the support of the status quo would help. As the Oregon experiment demonstrated on average Medical Expeditures do not improve health outcomes. Immigration, especially of low-skilled labor will not help. Obama started with 66% labor participation, we are not around 62.8%. The labor is available already as an input. Except for high-skilled immigrants, the average impact of immigration is to lower wages, labor-participation, and increase welfare costs. Gorden does argue that productivity growth has slowed permanantly, but does not indicate why. My guess is that it is status quo firms colluding with the government to block change and lower the costs of their inputs (Read Mancur Olsen Rise & Decline of Nations). Reducing taxes will help because each 10% of GNP spent by the government lowers growth by around 1%. Healthcare reform will help if it lowers the costs of hiring new workers. All US Admininstrations (e.g., Obama) project much higher growth rates that actually occur. I do not see this as fundamentally misleading (it is common) and Trump's policies have a much better change of making stuff happen; especially if he shifts to balanced trade (import certificates) and avoids rent-seeking.