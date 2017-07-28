6

特朗普的增长游戏

华盛顿—特朗普总统的政府官员们常说要让美国经济增长重回3%上方。但他们可不只是说说而已；他们提出的预算真的假设他们能取得成功。

如果真的成功的话，这将是在近期表现基础上的重大改善：自2000年以来，美国年均经济增长不到2%。尽管增长提高到3%看上去增幅有限，但就业和工资局面将大为不同。

不幸的是，放任自流的话，经济更有可能继续恶化。而特朗普的共和党所提出的政策——包括医疗、税收和去监管化等方面——无法带来多少改观。增长提高的假设更多地是为了推行减税而打出的会计烟幕弹。如果政府官员承认，3%的年增长率根本不可行，他们就需要面对一个事实：他们对税收收入的预测太高了，而他们想要实施的减税政策将大大增加预算赤字和国民债务。

美国经济过去的增长率超过每年3%稀松平常；事实上，3%以上的增长率才是二十世纪下半叶的常态。但此后，美国被迫面对三大经济约束。

首先是美国人口的老龄化。婴儿潮一代（生于二战结束后）退休，退休人口占总人口比例随之上升。随着时间的推移，这一人口变化可能导致美国潜在年增长率下降半个百分点。

医保改革的细节仍不清楚。但让较低收入和较年长美国人获得医保变得更加艰难或更加昂贵不可能起到鼓励人们工作的效果。这些政策的最好的独立评估来自国会预算办公室（CBO），它的评估表明不会发生任何经济奇迹——只是有大约2,000万美国人将失去医保

隐藏在背景中的还有限制合法移民的政策。目前，美国每年允许大约100万在美国定居和工作，其中大部分为工作年龄人口。此外，移民总是比非移民生更多的孩子，这一倾向让美国人口增长快于其他发达国家（比如欧洲国家和日本）。因此，任何减少每年移民数量的动作——一些共和党人提出将移民人数限制在500,000或以下——将让3%的年经济增长率更加难以实现。

第二个经济约束是生产率增长放缓。二战结束后，人均平均产出曾经有过大幅提升，这是因为更加先进的技术被用于各行各业。20世纪90年代，信息技术革命也大有希望形成同样的效应。但其对生产率的影响一直令人失望。西北大学经济学家罗伯特·戈登（Robert Gordon）的新书《美国增长的兴衰》（The Rise and Fall of American Growth）指出，尽管科技行业蓬勃兴旺，但在这一领域不太可能发生巨大的变化。

特朗普政府认为，通过降低税收和医疗“改革”，它可以提振生产率——比如通过鼓励资本投资实现。但即将提上议程的减税很可能类似于小布什政府所实施的减税政策，后者并没有带来任何形式的经济繁荣（郭庾信和我在我们的书《火烧白宫》中详细讨论了这一点）。

第三个约束来自2008年金融危机。推动高增长的一个固有危险是，永远有可能采取鼓励金融系统大量冒险和负债的短期措施去压榨经济。20世纪90年代和21世纪初的去监管化便是如此，结果是增长在一段时间内略有提高，随后则发生了大崩盘。

特朗普政府的计划的细节仍有待确定，但官员极有可能采取放松杠杆上限的方向（从而允许银行借入相对于股本更多的资金）。用这种方式制造的繁荣，最终都有可能以悲剧收场——不仅仅是数百万个人惨遭财务灾难，复苏之路也有可能漫长而艰难。

两大政治性质最少、影响力最大的预测——分别由CBO美联储公开市场委员会做出——都认为未来十年（可能更长）中平均增长率为2%。认为增长能够达到3%，最多只能算是痴人���梦。

更糟糕的是，这具有极大的误导性——以及潜在的危害性。如果推动减税的人坚持不接受现实，那么，他们的议程如果实施，将导致预算赤字大幅扩大，从而让国民债务提高到前所未有的高度。