إدارة ترمب وتمثيلية النمو

واشنطن العاصمة ــ تكرر حديث المسؤولين في إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب عن إعادة معدل النمو الاقتصادي السنوي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى ما فوق ثلاثة بالمئة. لكن الجديد الآن أنهم يفعلون ما هو أكثر من مجرد الكلام، إذ تفترض موازنتهم المقترحة نجاحهم المؤكد في هذا المسعى.

ولو نجحوا في إدراك هذا المعدل من النمو، فسيمثل هذا حينئذ طفرة كبرى في الأداء خلال السنوات الأخيرة: فمنذ عام 2000 ظل معدل النمو السنوي للاقتصاد الأمريكي أقل من اثنين بالمئة. ورغم أن ارتفاعا إلى مستوى ثلاثة بالمئة قد يبدو ضئيلا، فقد تصنع مثل هذه الزيادة فارقا هائلا في مجالي التوظيف والأجور.

لكن للأسف لو تُرك هؤلاء ليفعلوا ما يشاؤون، فسيظل الاقتصاد يعاني على الأرجح. ولن تفلح السياسات التي اقترحها حزب ترمب الجمهوري ــ المتعلقة بالرعاية الصحية والضرائب وإلغاء القيود التنظيمية في أسواق المال ــ في صنع فارق ملموس. وإن افتراض تحقيق نمو أعلى ما هو إلا ساتر دخاني محاسبي للتخفيضات الضريبية. ولو اعترف مسؤولو الإدارة بأن ثلاثة بالمئة كمعدل نمو سنوي أمر غير قابل للتحقيق، فسيتحتم عليهم حينها مواجهة حقيقة مفادها أن توقعاتهم للعوائد الضريبية مبالغ فيها بشكل كبير، وأن تخفيضاتهم المقترحة للضرائب ستزيد عجز الموازنة والدين القومي بدرجة هائلة حال إقرارها.

في الحقيقة، درج الاقتصاد الأمريكي على النمو بمعدل يربو على ثلاثة بالمئة كل عام، وكان هذا هو المعيار المعتاد طيلة النصف الثاني من القرن العشرين. لكن منذ ذلك الحين اضطرت الولايات المتحدة لمواجهة ثلاثة معوقات كبرى.

الأول: تقدم أعمار سكان الولايات المتحدة. فمع تقاعد جيل طفرة المواليد (وهو الجيل المولود بعد نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية)، زادت نسبة المتقاعدين في العدد الكلي للسكان. وبمرور الوقت، تسبب هذا التحول الديموغرافي في خفض النمو السنوي الأمريكي المحتمل بمقدار قد يصل إلى نصف نقطة مئوية.

ومع بقاء تفاصيل ما سيحدث للتأمين الصحي غير واضحة، فإن جعله أكثر صعوبة أو أعلى تكلفة للأمريكيين من ذوي الدخول المنخفضة أو الأكبر سنا قد يتسبب في تثبيط همم الآخرين وعدم إقبالهم على العمل. وهنا أجد أن أفضل تقييم لهذه السياسات، وهو تقييم أجراه مكتب الموازنة في الكونجرس، لا يتنبأ بحدوث أية معجزات اقتصادية ــ حيث توقع بأن يتقلص عدد من يتمتعون بالتأمين الصحي في أمريكا بمقدار 20 مليون شخص تقريبا.

كما يتوارى في خلفية المشهد السياسات المحتملة التي قد تقيد الهجرة الشرعية. كل عام تتيح الولايات المتحدة لنحو مليون شخص، معظمهم في سن العمل، الفرصة للحصول على الإقامة والعمل في الدولة. كما أن ميل المهاجرين إلى ��نجاب أطفال أكثر من غير المهاجرين يسهم في المحافظة للولايات المتحدة على نموها السكاني الأسرع مقارنة بالدول الأخرى المتقدمة (كالبلدان الأوروبية واليابان). لذا فإن من شأن أي تحرك لخفض الهجرة السنوية ــ حيث يقترح بعض الجمهوريين بأن يكون عدد المهاجرين 500 ألف شخص أو أقل ــ أن يقلل أكثر من احتمالية تحقيق نمو اقتصادي سنوي بمعدل 3%.

يتمثل المعوق الاقتصادي الثاني في تباطؤ معدل نمو الإنتاجية. فلقد شهدت السنوات التي تلت الحرب العالمية الثانية زيادة كبرى في متوسط إنتاج الفرد، وذلك مع التطور التكنولوجي الذي شهده نطاق واسع من القطاعات. وكانت هناك آمال في تسعينيات القرن الماضي بأن تسهم ثورة تكنولوجيا المعلومات بدور مماثل، لكن تأثيرها على الإنتاجية جاء مخيبا للآمال. وفي هذا السياق يقول روبرت جوردون، أستاذ الاقتصاد في جامعة نورث وسترن، في كتابه الأخير صعود وهبوط النمو الأمريكي أنه رغم كل هذه الضجة وهذه الهالة المحيطة بالقطاع التكنولوجي، فمن المستبعد أن نرى تغيرا مؤثرا على جبهة الإنتاجية.

وتحتج إدارة ترمب بأن خفض الضرائب و"إصلاح" الرعاية الصحية يمكن أن يعزز الإنتاجية ــ عن طريق تشجيع استثمار رؤوس الأموال مثلا. لكن يتوقع أن لا تختلف التخفيضات الضريبية التي ستناقش قريبا عن تلك التي نفذتها إدارة جورج بوش الابن، والتي لم تفض إلى أي نوع من الازدهار الاقتصادي (وقد استعرضت أنا وجيمس كواك هذه النقطة بالتفصيل في كتابنا البيت الأبيض يحترق).

أما المعوق الثالث فينشأ من الأزمة المالية التي حدثت عام 2008، حيث أن أحد كوامن الخطورة في الاندفاع نحو تحقيق نمو عال هو ما ينطوي عليه مثل هذا الأمر دائما من احتمالية تشبيع أي اقتصاد بتدابير قصيرة الأجل تغري بالكثير من المجازفة والاقتراض في النظام المالي. وهذا ما أحدثه بالضبط إلغاء القيود التنظيمية في تسعينيات القرن الماضي وأوائل الألفية الثالثة، حيث أدى إلى نمو أعلى قليلا لفترة وجيزة ثم أعقبه سقوط مدو.

ولم تتحدد بعد تفاصيل خطط إدارة ترمب، لكن يرجح أن يندفع المسؤولون باتجاه إرخاء القيود المفروضة على الاقتراض (مما سيتيح للبنوك الاقتراض بقدر أكثر نسبة إلى أسهم رأس المال).ومن المتوقع أن تنتهي أي انتعاشة تتحقق بتلك الطريقة نهاية سيئة ــ فلن يتوقف الأمر على خراب مالي لملايين الأفراد، بل سيكون التعافي منه صعبا وطويلا.

وقد أتت توقعات مكتب الموازنة في الكونجرس ولجنة السوق المفتوحة التابعة للاحتياطي الفدرالي، وهي أبعد التوقعات عن الميول السياسية وأكثرها تأثيرا، متوافقة في تنبؤها بمتوسط نمو مقداره اثنين بالمئة خلال العقد القادم، وربما السنوات التي تليه. ومن ثم فإن أكثر ما يوصف به افتراض الثلاثة بالمئة أنه تفكير ليس له من سند إلا التمني.

الأسوأ من هذا ما ينطوي عليه هذا التفكير من تضليل ـــ بل وخطورة محتملة أيضا. فلو تشبث هؤلاء المندفعون نحو سن تخفيضات ضريبية بموقفهم ورفضوا الاعتراف بالواقع، فقد تؤدي خططهم، حال إقرارها، إلى عجز أوسع في الموازنة، الأمر الذي من شأنه أن يرفع الدين القومي لمستويات عالية غير مسبوقة.

ترجمة: أيمن السملاوي                Translated by: Ayman Al-Semellawi  