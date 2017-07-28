إدارة ترمب وتمثيلية النمو

واشنطن العاصمة ــ تكرر حديث المسؤولين في إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب عن إعادة معدل النمو الاقتصادي السنوي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى ما فوق ثلاثة بالمئة. لكن الجديد الآن أنهم يفعلون ما هو أكثر من مجرد الكلام، إذ تفترض موازنتهم المقترحة نجاحهم المؤكد في هذا المسعى.
ولو نجحوا في إدراك هذا المعدل من النمو، فسيمثل هذا حينئذ طفرة كبرى في الأداء خلال السنوات الأخيرة: فمنذ عام 2000 ظل معدل النمو السنوي للاقتصاد الأمريكي أقل من اثنين بالمئة. ورغم أن ارتفاعا إلى مستوى ثلاثة بالمئة قد يبدو ضئيلا، فقد تصنع مثل هذه الزيادة فارقا هائلا في مجالي التوظيف والأجور.
لكن للأسف لو تُرك هؤلاء ليفعلوا ما يشاؤون، فسيظل الاقتصاد يعاني على الأرجح. ولن تفلح السياسات التي اقترحها حزب ترمب الجمهوري ــ المتعلقة بالرعاية الصحية والضرائب وإلغاء القيود التنظيمية في أسواق المال ــ في صنع فارق ملموس. وإن افتراض تحقيق نمو أعلى ما هو إلا ساتر دخاني محاسبي للتخفيضات الضريبية. ولو اعترف مسؤولو الإدارة بأن ثلاثة بالمئة كمعدل نمو سنوي أمر غير قابل للتحقيق، فسيتحتم عليهم حينها مواجهة حقيقة مفادها أن توقعاتهم للعوائد الضريبية مبالغ فيها بشكل كبير، وأن تخفيضاتهم المقترحة للضرائب ستزيد عجز الموازنة والدين القومي بدرجة هائلة حال إقرارها.
في الحقيقة، درج الاقتصاد الأمريكي على النمو بمعدل يربو على ثلاثة بالمئة كل عام، وكان هذا هو المعيار المعتاد طيلة النصف الثاني من القرن العشرين. لكن منذ ذلك الحين اضطرت الولايات المتحدة لمواجهة ثلاثة معوقات كبرى.
الأول: تقدم أعمار سكان الولايات المتحدة. فمع تقاعد جيل طفرة المواليد (وهو الجيل المولود بعد نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية)، زادت نسبة المتقاعدين في العدد الكلي للسكان. وبمرور الوقت، تسبب هذا التحول الديموغرافي في خفض النمو السنوي الأمريكي المحتمل بمقدار قد يصل إلى نصف نقطة مئوية.
ومع بقاء تفاصيل ما سيحدث للتأمين الصحي غير واضحة، فإن جعله أكثر صعوبة أو أعلى تكلفة للأمريكيين من ذوي الدخول المنخفضة أو الأكبر سنا قد يتسبب في تثبيط همم الآخرين وعدم إقبالهم على العمل. وهنا أجد أن أفضل تقييم لهذه السياسات، وهو تقييم أجراه مكتب الموازنة في الكونجرس، لا يتنبأ بحدوث أية معجزات اقتصادية ــ حيث توقع بأن يتقلص عدد من يتمتعون بالتأمين الصحي في أمريكا بمقدار 20 مليون شخص تقريبا.
كما يتوارى في خلفية المشهد السياسات المحتملة التي قد تقيد الهجرة الشرعية. كل عام تتيح الولايات المتحدة لنحو مليون شخص، معظمهم في سن العمل، الفرصة للحصول على الإقامة والعمل في الدولة. كما أن ميل المهاجرين إلى ��نجاب أطفال أكثر من غير المهاجرين يسهم في المحافظة للولايات المتحدة على نموها السكاني الأسرع مقارنة بالدول الأخرى المتقدمة (كالبلدان الأوروبية واليابان). لذا فإن من شأن أي تحرك لخفض الهجرة السنوية ــ حيث يقترح بعض الجمهوريين بأن يكون عدد المهاجرين 500 ألف شخص أو أقل ــ أن يقلل أكثر من احتمالية تحقيق نمو اقتصادي سنوي بمعدل 3%.
يتمثل المعوق الاقتصادي الثاني في تباطؤ معدل نمو الإنتاجية. فلقد شهدت السنوات التي تلت الحرب العالمية الثانية زيادة كبرى في متوسط إنتاج الفرد، وذلك مع التطور التكنولوجي الذي شهده نطاق واسع من القطاعات. وكانت هناك آمال في تسعينيات القرن الماضي بأن تسهم ثورة تكنولوجيا المعلومات بدور مماثل، لكن تأثيرها على الإنتاجية جاء مخيبا للآمال. وفي هذا السياق يقول روبرت جوردون، أستاذ الاقتصاد في جامعة نورث وسترن، في كتابه الأخير صعود وهبوط النمو الأمريكي أنه رغم كل هذه الضجة وهذه الهالة المحيطة بالقطاع التكنولوجي، فمن المستبعد أن نرى تغيرا مؤثرا على جبهة الإنتاجية.
وتحتج إدارة ترمب بأن خفض الضرائب و"إصلاح" الرعاية الصحية يمكن أن يعزز الإنتاجية ــ عن طريق تشجيع استثمار رؤوس الأموال مثلا. لكن يتوقع أن لا تختلف التخفيضات الضريبية التي ستناقش قريبا عن تلك التي نفذتها إدارة جورج بوش الابن، والتي لم تفض إلى أي نوع من الازدهار الاقتصادي (وقد استعرضت أنا وجيمس كواك هذه النقطة بالتفصيل في كتابنا البيت الأبيض يحترق).
أما المعوق الثالث فينشأ من الأزمة المالية التي حدثت عام 2008، حيث أن أحد كوامن الخطورة في الاندفاع نحو تحقيق نمو عال هو ما ينطوي عليه مثل هذا الأمر دائما من احتمالية تشبيع أي اقتصاد بتدابير قصيرة الأجل تغري بالكثير من المجازفة والاقتراض في النظام المالي. وهذا ما أحدثه بالضبط إلغاء القيود التنظيمية في تسعينيات القرن الماضي وأوائل الألفية الثالثة، حيث أدى إلى نمو أعلى قليلا لفترة وجيزة ثم أعقبه سقوط مدو.
ولم تتحدد بعد تفاصيل خطط إدارة ترمب، لكن يرجح أن يندفع المسؤولون باتجاه إرخاء القيود المفروضة على الاقتراض (مما سيتيح للبنوك الاقتراض بقدر أكثر نسبة إلى أسهم رأس المال).ومن المتوقع أن تنتهي أي انتعاشة تتحقق بتلك الطريقة نهاية سيئة ــ فلن يتوقف الأمر على خراب مالي لملايين الأفراد، بل سيكون التعافي منه صعبا وطويلا.
وقد أتت توقعات مكتب الموازنة في الكونجرس ولجنة السوق المفتوحة التابعة للاحتياطي الفدرالي، وهي أبعد التوقعات عن الميول السياسية وأكثرها تأثيرا، متوافقة في تنبؤها بمتوسط نمو مقداره اثنين بالمئة خلال العقد القادم، وربما السنوات التي تليه. ومن ثم فإن أكثر ما يوصف به افتراض الثلاثة بالمئة أنه تفكير ليس له من سند إلا التمني.
الأسوأ من هذا ما ينطوي عليه هذا التفكير من تضليل ـــ بل وخطورة محتملة أيضا. فلو تشبث هؤلاء المندفعون نحو سن تخفيضات ضريبية بموقفهم ورفضوا الاعتراف بالواقع، فقد تؤدي خططهم، حال إقرارها، إلى عجز أوسع في الموازنة، الأمر الذي من شأنه أن يرفع الدين القومي لمستويات عالية غير مسبوقة.
ترجمة: أيمن السملاوي Translated by: Ayman Al-Semellawi
Comment Commented ezra abrams
re Gordon on rise and fall
the few areas of the book where I know something he was wrong, eg on benefits of self driving cars doesn't mention how this will transform life of disabled or blind
Gordon's comments on biotech/war on cancer also bad
if gordon wrong on the few areas I know about, logic says he is wrong about most stuff, not IBM engineers in a circle making apples wrong, but still Read more
Comment Commented John Ellis
Actually Trump talked about rates of 4 to 5% which was even more nonsensical. And 2% which is about where the US economy is at right now is not sputtering. And the economy didn't achieve a consistent 3% in the second half of the 20th century which was characterized by boom and bust. Once the postwar surge was out of the way it averaged around 2.5% which is somewhat better than the current 2% but not wildly so. Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
Cutting taxes while spending more does not seem a solution to our problems. At one time a billion dollars was a massive amount of money and it still is. Most people that have not thought about it might not think so considering how modern media and politicians throw the "B" word around. A million is a large number so the magnitude or difference between billion and million is very important.
To put it in perspective think in terms of someone working every year from the age of 20 until they are 60 making $25,000 a year. Their total income over their life would be one million dollars. Below is an article that attempts to bring into focus the massive size of a billion dollars.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2014/10/an-ugly-math-primer-on-american-debt.html Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
Reducing the cost of healthcare would allow for a "better quality" type of growth. Soaring healthcare has been feeding into the GDP but not in a good way.
Accounting for 16% of the economy, healthcare has become the Achilles heel of American competitiveness making the cost of American produced goods less competitive and adding to our trade deficit. The article below explores why healthcare has become so expensive.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/07/the-three-reasons-healthcare-is-so.html Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
'officials will most likely push in the direction of relaxing limits on leverage (thereby allowing banks to borrow more relative to equity). Any boom generated in this way is likely to end badly – not just financial ruin for millions of individuals, but also a long and difficult recovery.'
Any boom? What if Banks lend to smart samurai entrepreneurs instead of NINJAs? Why shouldn't the regulatory environment improve to make this the incentive compatible outcome?
Essentially this essay represents demographic pessimism. There may be a case for such pessimism. But, in that case, entitlements have to be scaled back now and going forward. You can't have your cake and eat it too. Read more
Comment Commented william starr
I have an idea....let MANDATE that employers pay everyone $30 / hr and full benefits with child care, family leave....fudge lets make all of the jobs Union! Bingo, I have solved the problem! ........statist and interventionist unite! Read more
Comment Commented Alan Blair
Fundamentally we do not understand economic growth. It is not determined by inputs (land, labor, capital) which account only for around 20% of growth. The other 80% is entrepeneurship, education?, pixie dust, etc. If we do not change the policies of the last 40 years we will continue to sputter along. Lowering government spending and deregulation will help. Increasing the formation of new firms and stopping the support of the status quo would help. As the Oregon experiment demonstrated on average Medical Expeditures do not improve health outcomes. Immigration, especially of low-skilled labor will not help. Obama started with 66% labor participation, we are not around 62.8%. The labor is available already as an input. Except for high-skilled immigrants, the average impact of immigration is to lower wages, labor-participation, and increase welfare costs. Gorden does argue that productivity growth has slowed permanantly, but does not indicate why. My guess is that it is status quo firms colluding with the government to block change and lower the costs of their inputs (Read Mancur Olsen Rise & Decline of Nations). Reducing taxes will help because each 10% of GNP spent by the government lowers growth by around 1%. Healthcare reform will help if it lowers the costs of hiring new workers. All US Admininstrations (e.g., Obama) project much higher growth rates that actually occur. I do not see this as fundamentally misleading (it is common) and Trump's policies have a much better change of making stuff happen; especially if he shifts to balanced trade (import certificates) and avoids rent-seeking. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
Obviously you do not believe in the practice of citation. Perhaps you think that every belief that pops into your mind is true. This is sometimes called solipsism. Specifically your claim that "each 10% of GNP spent by the government lowers growth by around 1%" needs authentication. Read more
Comment Commented Brad McNeal
https://www.google.com/amp/www.marketwatch.com/amp/story/guid/DB0E0224-72F3-11E7-A961-1EBC3B60CD47
The link has news of the 2nd Quarter GDP growth of 2.6%
1) Only 1 quarter
2) Could get revised downward
However, use of the word "Charade" reveals the leftist bias undies this erudite man if the letters sports. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
This is probably accurate, but very unsophisticated.
A wide variety of people, including Bernanke, criticized Obama-Citigroup for not having a fiscal stimulus and relying on 0%--really negative interest rates--for an asset stimulus that only inflated assets and especially the stock market to dangerous levels and did nothing for wages.
In America the last 30 years, the only way to have a fiscal stimulus is to have a very severe recession or like Reagan and Bush to do false budgeting in which you know the promised revenue will not reach your made-up predictions.
Trump's sophisticated fiscal stimulus, in conjunction with the removal of Citigroup Fischer-Yellen team, will allow a normalization of interest rates. That strikes me as a major plus Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Bingo. Sorry, but people buy into the 1% growth assumption way too quickly. With the unprecedented stimulus during the last downturn, only to see 1% growth, there is something pressing on the brake.
But par the course for this site, it is Trumps fault after 6 months, with no blame laid on the feet of Obama or Bush. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
We've had the slowest post recession "recovery" growth because this was a financially engineered recovery. Reducing regulation, fixing Obamacare and cutting corporate taxes can and will fuel the economy.
People forget the economic burden Obamacare truly is. Wages have been stagnate precisely because the hidden portion of compensation (benefits) have cost more. Small business, the growth engine of the US, has been hampered by this legislation, as well as with countless new regulations.
It's amazing that within 8 years of Obama we magically just accept that GFP will grow at an enemic rate going forward. And whether Trump success or fails, he is trying to boost the economy vs. restrict it as his predecessor has done.
Also, love the continually one sided, biased and superficial arguments on this site. Huffington Post with a foreign tilt. Read more
