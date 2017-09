Экономический потенциал администрации Трампа

stephan Edwards AUG 31, 2017

The day any Washington administration carries out a policy the benefits any but the rich and well connected, Will be the day the Devil takes up Ice Skating and Hillary Clinton says what a wonderful president Donald Trump is, and admits she is responsible for losing the election. In other words not going to happen. There hasn't been a policy to benefit anyone that wasn't rich and well connected in this country since the 1970's and it is NOT going to change. Read more