Trump’s Misguided Tariff Formula
While US President Donald Trump claims his tariff war is based on a rigorous, country-by-country assessment, his so-called “reciprocal” tariffs rely on a bizarre formula that overlooks the fundamental realities of global trade. Investors, recognizing this, are voting with their feet.
NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump reportedly delayed the launch of his global “reciprocal tariffs” until after April 1. If his goal was to avoid being dismissed as a fool by the rest of the world, it is not at all clear that he has succeeded.