The Democrats Committed Suicide This Year

Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump because she received around ten million fewer votes than Joe Biden did in 2020. The Democratic Party leadership was, at best, indifferent to the erosion of voting access, negligent in retaining newer voters, and proactive in marginalizing what remained of its left wing.
AUSTIN – As of this writing, Donald Trump has received about 75.1 million votes in the US presidential election, and Kamala Harris about 71.8 million. Though the numbers will continue to rise as absentee and mail-in ballots are counted, Trump’s final tally will be only slightly higher than his 2020 total of 74.2 million votes. For Harris, though, we will see a disastrous decline from the 81.2 million votes that Joe Biden received, and this despite the fact that the voting-eligible population has increased by four million.
