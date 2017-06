Второе рождение ТТП

Curtis Carpenter JUN 30, 2017

For the foreseeable future, it seems likely to me that the 11 nations that remain committed to the TPP are better off without U.S. participation -- and that those 11 should seize this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity. The future belongs to those who can cooperate to advance their common interests, and not to those who would isolate themselves



The American Century is over. As the proverb goes, as one door closes, others open. Read more