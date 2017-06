ميلاد جديد للشراكة عبر الهادئ

Hank Bones JUN 30, 2017

The mistake Professor Hamada makes at the end of this article is in assuming that withdrawal from one bad deal signifies a policy of isolationism. When this administration has already shown it intends not to isolate, but to negotiate, one-on-one. Even Professor Hamada notes this elsewhere in his article, and concedes the difficulty predicting which path is superior.



If the "American Century" to your mind signifies that large scale siphoning off of the wealth produced by the American middle class to the rest of the world, then yes, that century seems to have come to a close.



The new century we are at the dawn of may just promise to be one in which America regains its former prosperity. That prosperity it owned in the decades before it became policeman and meal trough for the world, and squandered trillions on do-nothing wars and massively negative trade deals to bolster economic development of Asia, Africa, and Europe. Read more