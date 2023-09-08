What the G20 Must Deliver

The goal of the upcoming summit in New Delhi must be to advance progress toward a world where poverty is eliminated, the health of our planet is preserved, and vulnerable countries are better equipped to face the crises that arise from climate change and conflicts. Four principles will help guide the way forward.
PARIS – At the end of June, a historic summit on international solidarity concluded the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet. A couple days ago, African leaders echoed and amplified this dynamic, by adopting the “Nairobi Declaration” during the first Africa Climate Summit in Kenya. The G20 summit, which is in New Delhi on September 9-10, is the next major milestone to push this agenda forward, ahead of the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals summit on September 18-19, the Summit of the Future in September 2024, and the fourth Financing for Development Conference in 2025.
The Paris summit demonstrated our goal: a world where poverty is eliminated, the health of our planet is preserved, and vulnerable countries are better equipped to face the crises that arise from climate change and conflicts. To meet these goals, we must leverage all sources of finance, including official development assistance, domestic resources, and private investment. Moreover, we must remain united. To prevent fragmentation, governance of the international financial architecture must be transformed to make it more efficient, more inclusive, more equitable, and fit for today’s world.
Our expectations for the G20 Delhi Summit are high, standing in particular alongside the aspirations of our African partners who met in Nairobi on September 4-6 to unify in addressing the global climate challenge. The G20’s recognition that the African Union should be a full-fledged member would be historic, and we call on all our partners to join us in endorsing this decision. We are determined to ensure that the transformative changes we are proposing benefit all vulnerable developing countries in all regions, including Latin America and the Caribbean.
