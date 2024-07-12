Can Democracy Win in 2024?
By the end of this historic election year, we will have a clearer idea of democratic leaders’ ability to convince voters that the system is worth saving. While the elections in France and the United Kingdom offer a glimmer of hope, the future of democracy around the world may depend on November’s US presidential election.
LONDON – The most compelling argument for liberal democracy is that it empowers citizens to choose their own leaders, effectively placing the country’s present and future in voters’ hands. The system is underpinned by an array of norms, values, and institutions designed to protect minority rights and prevent democracy from devolving into illiberal majoritarianism.