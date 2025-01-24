buchholz22_Kayla BartkowskiGettyImages_tiktok_ban Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Beware the TikTokalypse

In his first day back in the White House, Donald Trump signed an executive order to pause the ban on TikTok, earning applause from the Chinese-owned company and its online content creators. But given the app’s security risks, a forced sale to American owners is necessary, and will hardly be the digital apocalypse many users fear.

SAN DIEGO – When the US president, Congress, and Supreme Court are all in a tizzy at the same time, the topic under discussion is usually a global meltdown or, at the very least, income taxes. Today, the concern is dancing cat videos. In his first day back in the White House, Donald Trump launched a strike against the Court and Congress by signing an executive order to pause the ban on TikTok, earning applause from the Chinese-owned company. TikTok’s online content creators are relieved, too, for many warn that a ban (or a forced sale to a US company) would devastate them. I call it the TikTokalypse.

