Theresa Mays Trump(f)karte

vivek iyer JAN 26, 2017

Belgium may break up. Would this be a disaster for Belgians? Nope. It might make things better- it can't make things worse. Why? All Belgians, speaking individually or of voluntary combinations, are highly productive and smart- it's just their politics which is dysfunctional for historic reasons.

What if the European Union breaks up? Will there be war over Alsace or Trieste? Nope. Nothing much will change- though at the margin, migrants and other vulnerable groups may suffer.

What about this terrible international crime- Trump's proposal to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem- which our Belgian comrade is so worked up about? Will it lead to World War Three? Nope. Nothing will change. European politicians may want to pretend to have some Messianic role in the wider world but its voters don't share any such delusion.



Trade- unlike Levantine Gesture Politics- does matter and, going forward, revanchist sentiments won't have salience for sufficiently big economies.

May does have a Trump card to do with labour mobility between the two biggest English speaking Economies. This would compensate for Brexit's reduction in Life Chances for the young- or at least appear to do so.

Why would May, or any Britisher, want to listen to Verhofstadt? He wanted to force Britain to take more migrants irrespective of how this would impact on domestic politics. He is not a friend, not even a frenemy. He's just a senseless voice in the wilderness.