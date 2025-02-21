The Big Picture

“He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” US President Donald Trump recently posted. Saving America evidently includes purging the federal workforce, shuttering government agencies, freezing congressionally approved spending, giving private citizens access to critical government systems, ending birthright citizenship, threatening to deport student protesters, and stoking tensions with allies and trade partners.
