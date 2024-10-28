The Big Picture

The race for the White House is in the home stretch, and the two candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, are running neck and neck. When it comes to the most salient issue for voters – the economy – Harris has narrowed the gap with her opponent in recent months, but Trump retains a slight lead.
