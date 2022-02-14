America Is Focusing on the Wrong Enemy

I think Mr Chellaney suffers from Indian centric focus.



Lets first deal with alleged "western triumphalism" in Europe after the fall of the Soviet Union. We will add, for a good measure, "legitimate security interests of Russia".



NATO westward expansion served its purpose of stabilizing Eastern Europe following the disintegration of the Soviet Union. It also provided a security blanket for these countries which was obviously needed given the events of the last decade, or even earlier. The expansion was an insurance against a failure of any meaningful reform in Russia and a reversion towards a revisionist, revanchist successor to the Russian and Soviet empires. NATO and EU expansion has clearly worked for its intended purposes. This is why Ukraine would like to join NATO and the EU. In the absence of this expansion, Donbas would be happening in eastern Poland and in the Baltics. Even with NATO expansion we witnessed staged refugee crisis in Eastern Poland and the Baltic States, staged by the newest Russian puppet state, the Belarus, no doubt with an encouragement from the Kremlin. As far as the "failure to integrate Russia" goes, this is another nonsense derived straight from Kremlin propaganda. The West cannot unilaterally integrate Russia any more than India can unilaterally integrate China into anything. Russia needs to reform herself. Russians need to do this, not the West. As long as Russia devolves back into a violent kleptocracy, the West can't do anything other than containment.



The problem we are facing today is a familiar one. This is the problem of rising Fascism due to generational amnesia. Russia is now a full blown Fascist state that emerged from the collapse of the Russian empire in WW1 with a transition period of Bolshevism, Stalinism and the late Soviet Union. China is in the late Soviet Union stage, having modernized in their version of the "New Economic Plan", now regressing in a backlash and fear of loss of control by the Communist Party.



The newer factor today is re-emergence of Fascism in the West. In my private estimation this emergent Fascism is more dangerous to western Democracies than Communism ever was, simply because it proposes to "preserve" the old society, "Make us Great Again", rather than radically transform the society into something unfamiliar and thus scary as Bolshevism promised to do. It is likely to win more converts.



The focus of the West has to be on preserving it's own Democracy first and then containment of Russia and China. Even if some sort of an alliance emerges between these two, it is likely to be temporary, as the alliance between Hitler and Stalin proved to be. Simply take a look at the map. Russia east of Ural mountains is mostly empty of people. There are plenty of people just south of the border and, more importantly, there is an acute need for natural resources. This is where the natural conflict is, and the West needs no part in it. If Russia becomes a temporary gas station for the Chinese, so much for the better. Fossil fuels are a dead end anyway, there is not enough of them, the civilization needs to evolve away from this source of energy or it will perish.



Time is running short in the world full of nuclear weapons. We will run out of luck eventually if the world keeps having escalating conventional conflicts under the nuclear umbrella.



This is not to excuse what the US did in Iraq. Unfortunately, in it's moment of triumph, the US acted like Russia would. Having done so, the US helped accelerate the devolution we are now facing and made it harder to contain. You can't have the rule based world if you are not willing to play by the rules yourself. We are paying the bills for this catastrophic error in judgment, full of hubris, today. The solution is to admit to the gravity of the situation, admit to the past hubris, and move on trying to spare the world an experience of violent, inhumane dictatorships fighting over carcasses of smaller nations around them, quite likely coming to nuclear blows over their spheres of interests.