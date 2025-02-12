Playing at Democracy
Voters around the world are backing political leaders driven not by a commitment to public service but by a relentless pursuit of wealth and power for themselves and their cronies. This shift coincides with the rise of social media, which has given the super-rich powerful new tools to manipulate public opinion.
NEW DELHI – Democracy is under threat around the world, but not because dictators are overthrowing elected governments and seizing power. While authoritarian takeovers still make headlines, they are no longer the greatest threat to free societies. The real danger is more insidious: a gradual yet profound transformation of our democratic systems.