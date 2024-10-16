The Case for Press Freedom Just Got Stronger
Journalists and news outlets around the world are under threat like never before. Fortunately, two new reports illustrating the economic, health, environmental, and security benefits of a free press could help policymakers and campaigners make an even stronger case for an independent media at home and abroad.
TALLINN – The argument for a free press has always been strong. When journalists can work unimpeded, they fulfill essential democratic functions: holding those in power to account, scrutinizing government performance, and highlighting underreported stories and perspectives.