Can Technology End Corruption?
Governments should be encouraged to use advanced technologies in the fight against graft and bribery, which disproportionately affects the poor and marginalized. But these powerful new tools cannot work in the absence of strong legal frameworks, robust training programs, and ethics education from an early age.
KUALA LUMPUR – At the end of October, the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) held its annual meeting in Vienna. Representatives from 81 member states assessed progress on the organization’s mission to fight corruption through education, capacity-building programs, and research.