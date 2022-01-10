Technology and the Global Struggle for Democracy

Blaming new technologies for the chaos in politics may be a mistake. Austria and Germany for example, have recently been experiencing political extremes. In Austria, Strache the leader of the Rightwing Party FPÖ was voted Vice-Chancellor from 2017-2019, while the second largest city of Austria, Graz is now run by the Communist Party, after winning the local election by a landslide in 2020. These extremes cannot be blamed on new Tech. Up until 2020, doctors and hospitals in Austria and Germany only communicated by fax, not email. The Asians use technology much more than Europeans. The reality is Europe needs more Tech, not less. They are falling behind.