The Techno-Realist Manifesto

Amid a confounding mix of hype and genuinely valuable innovation, today’s entrepreneurs, scientists, and other experts betray an abiding belief that technological progress will make us healthier, wealthier, and wiser. But there are strong reasons why we should not bet everything on future world-changing breakthroughs.
HAMILTON – “It’s actually going to be easy to cure aging and cancer,” insists David Sinclair, a researcher on aging at Harvard University. Similarly, Elon Musk continues to claim that he will soon land humans on Mars and deploy robotaxis en masse. Major corporations have set carbon-neutrality targets based on highly optimistic forecasts about the potential of carbon-removal technologies. And, of course, many commentators now insist that “AI changes everything.”
