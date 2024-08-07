The Rise of Techno-Colonialism
As their rivalry escalates, the United States and China are competing to control the design, development, and production of critical technologies like semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. By fostering asymmetric dependencies, both powers are effectively pushing other countries into economic servitude.
INNSBRUCK/LONDON – In 1853, under orders from President Millard Fillmore, US Navy Commodore Matthew Perry led four warships on a mission to persuade Japan to end its 200-year-old isolationist policy. When he arrived at what is now Tokyo Bay, Perry delivered an ultimatum to the Tokugawa shogunate: open up to trade with the United States or face the consequences.