What Did We Miss in Syria?
Recent developments that look like triumphs of religious fundamentalism represent not a return of religion in politics, but simply the return of the political as such. If they look foreign to Western eyes, that is because the West no longer stands for anything Westerners are willing to fight and die for.
LJUBLJANA – The downfall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria surprised even the opposition, led by Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, offering fertile ground for conspiracy theories.