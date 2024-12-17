bildt130_Andrew Caballero-ReynoldsGettyImages_syria_pedersen_un Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images
The Way Forward in Syria

Governing Syria has never been a simple affair, given the country’s complex cultural, ethnic, and religious composition. The best chance the country has following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad is to follow the roadmap that the United Nations adopted in 2015.

STOCKHOLM – The collapse of Syria’s Assad regime – with President Bashar al-Assad not even informing his closest associates before fleeing to Moscow – has left regional and international players scrambling to stabilize the country.

