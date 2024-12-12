The Scramble for Syria

The United States and its allies have a unique opportunity to help Syria finally move away from foreign-sponsored proxy wars and toward a more balanced regional alignment. Engagement with Syria's new leadership offers leverage, whereas confrontation will merely perpetuate the old cycle of bloodshed.
WASHINGTON, DC – After more than a decade of catastrophic civil war, the Assad dynasty’s abrupt collapse represents a moment of rebalancing, not only within Syria but across the Middle East. With Iranian influence diminished, Russia preoccupied and overstretched, and Turkey quietly expanding its reach, the United States has come to a strategic juncture. It can continue to pursue a policy of sanctions and military brinkmanship, or it can pivot to a more constructive form of engagement.
