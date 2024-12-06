The Global Power Vacuum Comes to Syria
Syria's beleaguered dictator, Bashar al-Assad, defied the odds 13 years ago when Barack Obama’s administration said that he “must go,” and he is likely to do so again. But the renewal of fighting in Syria should serve as a stark reminder that today's world suffers from an inherently unstable leadership vacuum.
NEW YORK – When one door closes, another one opens. Just as the yearlong war between Israel and Hezbollah gave way to a ceasefire agreement, a new front in the Middle East conflict opened in Syria.