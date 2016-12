Pelestarian Alam di Era Trump

Jeremy Edwards DEC 22, 2016

I'm sceptical of market forces making the difference. Take my word for it, these investors care a lot - a lot - more about their bonus at year end than what the planet will look like in 30 years. People are still buying TSLA/SSCY for the profits, not for the cause, and if more profit can be made in their lifetimes by investing in Exxon, they will do it, like good corporate citizens. The market will only accelerate a green transition once there is the political will for it, manifested in international regulation. Read more