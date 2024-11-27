The Unpleasant Surprises That Await Trump

Owing to Donald Trump’s Teflon-like ability to avoid accountability for past mistakes and scandals, his supporters seem to believe that their leader is immune to the ups and downs of politics and history. But this illusion will not last long after the president-elect takes office in January.
WASHINGTON, DC – When asked by a journalist what might derail his government, Harold Macmillan, Britain’s prime minister between 1957 and 1963, famously replied, “Events, dear boy, events!” He was right. Elected leaders (almost) always come to power with comprehensive plans and promises, only to have their attention diverted by crises and contingencies that no one anticipated.
