The Key to Africa’s Vaccine Sovereignty
To foster health self-sufficiency, African countries must establish strategic international partnerships that rely on support from both the public and private sectors. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has established an invaluable model for meeting Africa’s growing vaccine demand while bolstering domestic capabilities.
ACCRA – Africa is on the cusp of a profound economic transformation. The population boom in Sub-Saharan countries, which is expected to increase the number of Africans from 1.4 billion today to 3.3 billion in 2075, holds the potential to trigger rapid GDP growth and raise living standards across the continent.