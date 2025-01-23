Solving India’s Industrialization Puzzle
As China’s labor costs have increased, many analysts anticipated a massive expansion in India’s industrial base. So, why, despite its vast supply of labor, has India failed to attract international investors seeking a lower-wage manufacturing workforce?
NEW DELHI – At first glance, the Indian economy appears to be thriving. Since 2000, annual GDP growth has averaged 6%, largely fueled by the service sector. High-value-added services, in particular, have emerged as major drivers of exports and GDP growth.