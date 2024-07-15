What Labour Needs to Succeed
By offering a comprehensive mission-oriented industrial strategy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s new Labour Party government has shown that it clearly understands the nature of the country’s economic challenges. But to succeed, they will need to restructure how government operates.
