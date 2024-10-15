Sri Lanka’s Long Road to Recovery

At the heart of Sri Lanka’s crisis is an institutional framework plagued by corruption, inefficiencies, and political interference. To put the economy on a sustainable path, the country's new president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, must restore public trust and address the entrenched inequalities that have long impeded economic growth.
COLOMBO – The economic and political upheavals Sri Lanka has faced in recent years, including its 2022 debt default and the mass protests that ousted former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, serve as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by poor governance and rampant inequality. A 2023 report by the International Monetary Fund attributes the country’s ongoing crisis to widespread corruption and fiscal mismanagement, underscoring the urgent need for the new president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, to implement bold structural reforms aimed at restoring public trust and promoting social justice.
COLOMBO – The economic and political upheavals Sri Lanka has faced in recent years, including its 2022 debt default and the mass protests that ousted former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, serve as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by poor governance and rampant inequality. A 2023 report by the International Monetary Fund attributes the country’s ongoing crisis to widespread corruption and fiscal mismanagement, underscoring the urgent need for the new president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, to implement bold structural reforms aimed at restoring public trust and promoting social justice.