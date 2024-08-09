War Games and Tribal Passions

Baron Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, was overly optimistic in believing that international sporting events could foster global unity. Nevertheless, international competitions offer an important outlet for nationalist or tribal sentiments that might otherwise manifest in dangerous ways.
NEW YORK – When England defeated the Netherlands in the semifinal of the European football championship last month, British sportscasters hailed it as a “historic” victory that would “change all our lives.” Sports commentators are known for hyperbole, that is their job, but these pronouncements seemed ridiculous. Smaller countries like the Netherlands often view these competitions as rare opportunities to shine on the world stage, but does the United Kingdom really need such validation? Evidently, it does.
