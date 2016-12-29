Советский Союз мертв навеки

j. von Hettlingen DEC 30, 2016

Ghia Nodia insists "the Soviet Union is dead for good." Ahead of the 25th anniversary of its dissolution on New Year's Eve, many Russians have no mood to celebrate, least of all Putin. In 2005 he called the event “a major geopolitical tragedy of the twentieth century.” He also begrudges former satellites "that emerged from the wreckage" as new independent states - "Ukraine and the Baltic republics, in particular." This bitter reality has since been "the primary source of Russia’s ressentiment and revanchism" in recent years.

Although it is widely acknowledged that "the end of the Cold War marked not only the liberation of Central and Eastern Europe, but also the triumph of liberal ideas," Putin seems determined to turn the clock back, and not to let the Soviet Union "die completely." The 2008 war with Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea may have satisfied his ego and boosted his popularity at home, but his aggression "has also instilled fear among his neighbors."

Mikhail Gorbachev, George HW Bush and the late German chancellor, Helmut Kohl made history, when the Iron Curtain fell in Europe. The US emerged the winner, thanks partly to its own policies but also to the work of others. For two decades it enjoyed global supremacy as the sole hegemon - a status that has been seen as a thorn in Russia's side.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989, and the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe, the Soviet Union still existed, ruled by the Communist Party under Mikhail Gorbachev, who was weakened by a coup in August 1991. The Soviet leader was on holday in Crimea when he was imprisoned in his dacha by a group of plotters - hardline high-ranking officials within the Communist party - who tried and failed to stop his ambitious reforms that had begun shortly after he assumed power in 1985. They worried about Gorbachev's plans to create a looser Russian federation with certain powers devolving to Soviet republics like Ukraine. The plot was devised in the central committee building in Moscow by officials who feared the break-up of the Soviet Union. Russians reacted badly to the news that tanks were deployed. They took to the street, even Boris Yeltsin defiantly opposed it.

As the year 1991 drew to a close, Gorbachev's concern were the independence movements in a number of Soviet republics. On December 8 he signed "the Belovezha Accords, which formalized the break-up of the USSR." The speed of its demise raised fears for the future. Without popular support, the coup lost momentum and within three days it was over. But problems lied ahead for the newly-democratised Russia, which explained why only 14% of Russians view Yeltsin positively today.

The relationship between the dominant Russia and the fledgling sovereign states was problematic. Indeed, few foresaw just how quickly the Soviet Union would be dismantled so swiftly. Yeltsin wasted no time in removing the last vestiges of the Communist party's rule, and Gorbachev began with devolving central power, till he resigned on December 25, 1991. It was an astonishing historical turnaround. Many people - including the author - "in the heyday of the Soviet Union" all thought the USSR and the Cold War would go on indefinitely. "They did not dare to imagine that it would happen in a peaceful and orderly manner."

At the start of 1992, 15 newly-independent states - including Russia led by Yeltsin - stood in place. Given decades of submission to authoritarian rule, their path to self-determination has been tortuous. Democratisation process leaves much to be desired. "Some of these new nation-states have been struggling to develop democratic institutions and viable economies. Others, no surprise, became outright dictatorships." However "they are now accustomed to being the masters of their own fate, /that/ Putin will find this almost impossible to reverse." Indeed, everyone is guessing what else he has in mind to improve his own stature and "restore Russia's lost greatness?" One thing we know about Putin, he loves to surprise us.