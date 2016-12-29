3

Советский Союз мертв навеки

МОСКВА. В канун этого Нового Года исполняется 25 лет со дня официального распада Советского Союза. Но многие россияне – и некоторые люди на Западе – испытывают двойственные, а не праздничные чувства по этому случаю.

Возглавляет список сомневающихся президент России Владимир Путин. Он обнародовал свою позицию по распаду СССР в 2005 году, когда назвал его «крупнейшей геополитической катастрофой века». А кое-кто на Западе считает новые государства, возникшие на его обломках ‑ в частности, Украину и страны Балтии – основным источником ресентимента и реваншизма России в мире после окончания холодной войны.

Эти сомнения резко контрастируют с консенсусом, преобладавшим в течение многих лет после краха коммунизма в Европе в 1989-1991 гг. Общепринятым мнением было, что окончание холодной войны ознаменовало не только освобождение Центральной и Восточной Европы, но и торжество либеральных идей.

Но конец СССР можно также рассматривать как победу национализма. Фактически именно страх националистического насилия заставил тогдашнего президента США Джорджа Буша-старшего и канцлера ФРГ Гельмута Коля попытаться помочь последнему президенту СССР Михаилу Горбачеву сохранить Советский Союз (правда, только после того, как он позволил Балтии отделиться). Они потерпели неудачу – а потом заявили о победе в деле полного крушения советской империи.

В действительности, Беловежские соглашения, оформившие распад СССР, лишь завершили процесс дезинтеграции, который начался в 1989 году. Различия между странами Варшавского блока и республик СССР были существенными, но одно, самое важное, у них было общим: во всех этих странах Кремль навязал коммунизм силой оружия. СССР мог существовать только до тех пор, пока Россия сохраняла контроль над империей – и только в том случае, если бы Горбачев был готов применить силу, чтобы удержать этот контроль.

Многие западные стратеги и ученые основывали свои оценки на ложной предпосылке: Советский Союз мог бы тоже стать свободным, если бы его название должным образом отредактировали и разработали для него правильную конституцию. Но это было безнадежно. У народов, входивших в СССР, была разная история задолго до того, как они попали под власть России; и, в соответствии с национальной политикой советской системы, их индивидуальность как жителей отдельных политических образований была фактически нивелирована. После распада СССР они быстро проявили очень разные социальные и политические предпочтения. Невозможно представить себе даже частично свободное политическое пространство, – каким в тот момент становилась Россия, – в котором бы они могли сосуществовать.

Конечно, после обретения независимости некоторым из этих новых национальных государств было нелегко создавать демократические институты и жизнеспособную экономику. Другие, что неудивительно, превратились в откровенные диктатуры. Но до того, как для них стало возможным вступить на эти пути, слово «свобода» имело только один смысл: идея освобождения от контроля Кремля.

Распад Советского Союза заслуживает того, чтобы его праздновать, потому что он создал новый шанс для развития всей той обширной территории, которую когда-то контролировал СССР. Но его также следует праздновать и потому, что этот распад произошел относительно упорядоченным и мирным путем.

Конечно, в некоторых странах, особенно в моей, Грузии, был период гражданской войны и хаоса. Но это произошло по нашей вине. В период расцвета Советского Союза, когда грузины моего поколения мечтали о том, как империя, наконец, рухнет (потому что все империи в конце концов распадаются), мы не осмеливались предположить, что это произойдет мирно и упорядоченно.

И все же, несмотря на мирный и упорядоченный распад, Советский Союз до сих пор не желает умереть окончательно. Путин решил сделать сожаление о потере Россией контроля над своими ближайшими соседями основой своей политики, как внутренней, так и внешней. Вторжения, осуществленные по его приказу – в Грузию (2008) и Украину (2014) – принесли временное удовлетворение россиянам, живущим словно в осажденной крепости и нуждающимся в национальном самоутверждении. Но, наряду с этим, агрессивное поведение Путина вызвало у соседей страх, а у международного сообщества всеобщую озабоченность и замешательство.

Какие другие политические проекты Путин будет пытаться осуществить для восстановления утраченного величия России, пока неясно. Но что бы он ни делал, Беловежские соглашения создали новую реальность, которая может быть пересмотрена только в частностях. Большинство стран бывшего Советского Союза упустили много возможностей за последние 25 лет; тем не менее они уже привыкли быть хозяевами своей судьбы. Путин убедится, что повернуть это вспять практически невозможно.