Советский Союз мертв навеки

МОСКВА. В канун этого Нового Года исполняется 25 лет со дня официального распада Советского Союза. Но многие россияне – и некоторые люди на Западе – испытывают двойственные, а не праздничные чувства по этому случаю.
Возглавляет список сомневающихся президент России Владимир Путин. Он обнародовал свою позицию по распаду СССР в 2005 году, когда назвал его «крупнейшей геополитической катастрофой века». А кое-кто на Западе считает новые государства, возникшие на его обломках ‑ в частности, Украину и страны Балтии – основным источником ресентимента и реваншизма России в мире после окончания холодной войны.
Эти сомнения резко контрастируют с консенсусом, преобладавшим в течение многих лет после краха коммунизма в Европе в 1989-1991 гг. Общепринятым мнением было, что окончание холодной войны ознаменовало не только освобождение Центральной и Восточной Европы, но и торжество либеральных идей.
Но конец СССР можно также рассматривать как победу национализма. Фактически именно страх националистического насилия заставил тогдашнего президента США Джорджа Буша-старшего и канцлера ФРГ Гельмута Коля попытаться помочь последнему президенту СССР Михаилу Горбачеву сохранить Советский Союз (правда, только после того, как он позволил Балтии отделиться). Они потерпели неудачу – а потом заявили о победе в деле полного крушения советской империи.
В действительности, Беловежские соглашения, оформившие распад СССР, лишь завершили процесс дезинтеграции, который начался в 1989 году. Различия между странами Варшавского блока и республик СССР были существенными, но одно, самое важное, у них было общим: во всех этих странах Кремль навязал коммунизм силой оружия. СССР мог существовать только до тех пор, пока Россия сохраняла контроль над империей – и только в том случае, если бы Горбачев был готов применить силу, чтобы удержать этот контроль.
Многие западные стратеги и ученые основывали свои оценки на ложной предпосылке: Советский Союз мог бы тоже стать свободным, если бы его название должным образом отредактировали и разработали для него правильную конституцию. Но это было безнадежно. У народов, входивших в СССР, была разная история задолго до того, как они попали под власть России; и, в соответствии с национальной политикой советской системы, их индивидуальность как жителей отдельных политических образований была фактически нивелирована. После распада СССР они быстро проявили очень разные социальные и политические предпочтения. Невозможно представить себе даже частично свободное политическое пространство, – каким в тот момент становилась Россия, – в котором бы они могли сосуществовать.
Конечно, после обретения независимости некоторым из этих новых национальных государств было нелегко создавать демократические институты и жизнеспособную экономику. Другие, что неудивительно, превратились в откровенные диктатуры. Но до того, как для них стало возможным вступить на эти пути, слово «свобода» имело только один смысл: идея освобождения от контроля Кремля.
Распад Советского Союза заслуживает того, чтобы его праздновать, потому что он создал новый шанс для развития всей той обширной территории, которую когда-то контролировал СССР. Но его также следует праздновать и потому, что этот распад произошел относительно упорядоченным и мирным путем.
Конечно, в некоторых странах, особенно в моей, Грузии, был период гражданской войны и хаоса. Но это произошло по нашей вине. В период расцвета Советского Союза, когда грузины моего поколения мечтали о том, как империя, наконец, рухнет (потому что все империи в конце концов распадаются), мы не осмеливались предположить, что это произойдет мирно и упорядоченно.
И все же, несмотря на мирный и упорядоченный распад, Советский Союз до сих пор не желает умереть окончательно. Путин решил сделать сожаление о потере Россией контроля над своими ближайшими соседями основой своей политики, как внутренней, так и внешней. Вторжения, осуществленные по его приказу – в Грузию (2008) и Украину (2014) – принесли временное удовлетворение россиянам, живущим словно в осажденной крепости и нуждающимся в национальном самоутверждении. Но, наряду с этим, агрессивное поведение Путина вызвало у соседей страх, а у международного сообщества всеобщую озабоченность и замешательство.
Какие другие политические проекты Путин будет пытаться осуществить для восстановления утраченного величия России, пока неясно. Но что бы он ни делал, Беловежские соглашения создали новую реальность, которая может быть пересмотрена только в частностях. Большинство стран бывшего Советского Союза упустили много возможностей за последние 25 лет; тем не менее они уже привыкли быть хозяевами своей судьбы. Путин убедится, что повернуть это вспять практически невозможно.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ghia Nodia insists "the Soviet Union is dead for good." Ahead of the 25th anniversary of its dissolution on New Year's Eve, many Russians have no mood to celebrate, least of all Putin. In 2005 he called the event “a major geopolitical tragedy of the twentieth century.” He also begrudges former satellites "that emerged from the wreckage" as new independent states - "Ukraine and the Baltic republics, in particular." This bitter reality has since been "the primary source of Russia’s ressentiment and revanchism" in recent years.
Although it is widely acknowledged that "the end of the Cold War marked not only the liberation of Central and Eastern Europe, but also the triumph of liberal ideas," Putin seems determined to turn the clock back, and not to let the Soviet Union "die completely." The 2008 war with Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea may have satisfied his ego and boosted his popularity at home, but his aggression "has also instilled fear among his neighbors."
Mikhail Gorbachev, George HW Bush and the late German chancellor, Helmut Kohl made history, when the Iron Curtain fell in Europe. The US emerged the winner, thanks partly to its own policies but also to the work of others. For two decades it enjoyed global supremacy as the sole hegemon - a status that has been seen as a thorn in Russia's side.
After the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989, and the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe, the Soviet Union still existed, ruled by the Communist Party under Mikhail Gorbachev, who was weakened by a coup in August 1991. The Soviet leader was on holday in Crimea when he was imprisoned in his dacha by a group of plotters - hardline high-ranking officials within the Communist party - who tried and failed to stop his ambitious reforms that had begun shortly after he assumed power in 1985. They worried about Gorbachev's plans to create a looser Russian federation with certain powers devolving to Soviet republics like Ukraine. The plot was devised in the central committee building in Moscow by officials who feared the break-up of the Soviet Union. Russians reacted badly to the news that tanks were deployed. They took to the street, even Boris Yeltsin defiantly opposed it.
As the year 1991 drew to a close, Gorbachev's concern were the independence movements in a number of Soviet republics. On December 8 he signed "the Belovezha Accords, which formalized the break-up of the USSR." The speed of its demise raised fears for the future. Without popular support, the coup lost momentum and within three days it was over. But problems lied ahead for the newly-democratised Russia, which explained why only 14% of Russians view Yeltsin positively today.
The relationship between the dominant Russia and the fledgling sovereign states was problematic. Indeed, few foresaw just how quickly the Soviet Union would be dismantled so swiftly. Yeltsin wasted no time in removing the last vestiges of the Communist party's rule, and Gorbachev began with devolving central power, till he resigned on December 25, 1991. It was an astonishing historical turnaround. Many people - including the author - "in the heyday of the Soviet Union" all thought the USSR and the Cold War would go on indefinitely. "They did not dare to imagine that it would happen in a peaceful and orderly manner."
At the start of 1992, 15 newly-independent states - including Russia led by Yeltsin - stood in place. Given decades of submission to authoritarian rule, their path to self-determination has been tortuous. Democratisation process leaves much to be desired. "Some of these new nation-states have been struggling to develop democratic institutions and viable economies. Others, no surprise, became outright dictatorships." However "they are now accustomed to being the masters of their own fate, /that/ Putin will find this almost impossible to reverse." Indeed, everyone is guessing what else he has in mind to improve his own stature and "restore Russia’s lost greatness?" One thing we know about Putin, he loves to surprise us. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
Russia has the same size economy as Italy, its conventional army is no match for NATO, it does, howver have a large nuclear arsonal which was not used during the Cold War so why would Putin use it now. The international community needs to stand up against him, and make him understand his country is an ex-super power and the sooner he realises it the better. Read more
Comment Commented Val Samonis
