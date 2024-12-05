South Korea’s Impeachment Battle Is Democracy in Action

Following South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s groundless declaration of martial law, legislators are pursuing his impeachment. If they succeed, they will have offered a valuable example of how democracies should deal with those who abuse the powers of their office.
CHICAGO – Yoon Suk-yeol’s latest political gambit undoubtedly did not unfold as he expected. After abruptly declaring martial law on December 3, South Korea’s scandal-plagued president was forced to lift the order within hours in the face of public protests and legislative opposition. He now faces an impeachment motion filed by the opposition Democratic Party, which has condemned his “insurrectionary behavior.”
CHICAGO – Yoon Suk-yeol’s latest political gambit undoubtedly did not unfold as he expected. After abruptly declaring martial law on December 3, South Korea’s scandal-plagued president was forced to lift the order within hours in the face of public protests and legislative opposition. He now faces an impeachment motion filed by the opposition Democratic Party, which has condemned his “insurrectionary behavior.”