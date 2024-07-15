South Korea Is Caught in the Crossfire of the US-China Trade War
US President Joe Biden’s trade policies have adversely affected South Korea’s economy, complicating bilateral economic and military ties at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. The United States must find ways to achieve its national-security and environmental objectives without harming key allies.
SEOUL – South Korea is not just one of the United States’ most important strategic allies in Asia. It is also one of America’s largest trading partners, especially after the US-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS) entered into force in 2012. In fact, the US is South Korea’s second-largest export market after China.