East Asia Braces for Trump 2.0

US President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, and threatened to impose tariffs on Taiwan. While Japan and South Korea have stayed off his radar, this could change at any moment, and both countries should be prepared to offer concessions, even at the expense of national pride.
TOKYO – The first two weeks of US President Donald Trump’s second term were marked by a flurry of directives and executive orders. As expected, he wasted no time withdrawing the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, just as he did during his first presidency. He withdrew the US from the World Health Organization as well, and soon initiated a sweeping deportation campaign, using tariffs to pressure Colombia into accepting military planes carrying deported Colombian citizens.
