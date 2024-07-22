A Growth Agenda for the G20

From easing the stranglehold of excessive debt to harnessing more resources for climate action, there are several issues that South Africa can and should consider including in the agenda it pursues during its G20 presidency next year. But one objective is indisputable: faster economic growth.
JOHANNESBURG – When South Africa takes over the G20’s rotating presidency later this year, it will be the fourth consecutive developing country to do so. It will also be the third consecutive member of the BRICS grouping of major emerging economies, and the first African country, to take the helm. At long last, Africa’s economic priorities – together with the priorities of developing countries more broadly – will feature prominently on the G20 agenda.
