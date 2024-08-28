Biden’s Solar Tariffs Undermine His Own Climate Agenda

Over the past three years, US President Joe Biden has focused on three key objectives: taming inflation, combating climate change, and creating high-quality jobs. But Biden’s approach to solar energy risks driving up consumer prices, hindering job creation, and stalling the clean-energy transition.
WASHINGTON, DC – In an age of rapid technological disruption and economic transformation, policymaking has become more complex than ever. As incomes have risen, so has demand for more and better goods. New technologies have helped to meet this demand, enabling the development of a wide range of new products, but also made production increasingly complicated. Amid such unprecedented abundance, government policies must be carefully designed to boost output in the right areas. US President Joe Biden’s solar-panel policies show what happens when such efforts fail.
