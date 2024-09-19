The New Threat to Free Speech

Throughout history, technological advances have provided dissidents with tools to circumvent government censorship. But by amplifying disinformation and fueling identity-based grievances, today’s tech giants pose a growing threat to free speech, undermining the very freedom they claim to champion.
LONDON – Since the golden age of Athenian democracy, freedom of speech has been viewed as a defining feature of open societies, even as it remains under constant attack. The Athenians believed that the proper functioning of government depended on free and honest exchange of ideas, no matter how controversial or unpopular. In ancient Rome, by contrast, only senators enjoyed anything resembling free speech – and even then, as the statesman Marcus Tullius Cicero learned the hard way, speaking out could have deadly consequences.
