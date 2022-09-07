The End of Real Social Networks

Dear Professor Acemoglu, great article on the perils of social media. As you suggest it is the user and his or her intention that is exploited by bubbles for attracting advertisement revenue. Nevertheless, I believe that free speech does mean that people that are mostly young people to indulge in meaning less conversations so that in few years they learn to get the context of mature knowledge-based dialogue on internet, at social media platforms and in live conversation with others. I think where the risks of negative propaganda become excessive to any benefits now or in the future is when social media cause violent crimes or lead to extremist propaganda in case of Islamic extremism or Hindutva Nazism against Muslim minorities. Hate speech should not be allowed on any public forums including social media and there should not be different interpretations to it. Just to give you an example, I use twitter from Pakistan, and I commonly view that a hast tag is created to call upon Qadiani sect as infidels by religious interlocuters and their followers. And it seems the hate speech goes unhindered even when some extremist Hindutva followers call for violence against Indian Muslims through political hash tags. And there is no respite to the hate speech and the ones who participate in it feel encouraged by it as if they are powerful enough and significant enough and relevant enough for social media platforms to carry on with their hate speech. The worse part when in comparison to other broadcasting platforms like digital media and print media is that for social media the participants towards a hate speech are mostly hiding behind aliases and avatars exploiting the vulnerabilities in the society. It is like survival of the fittest. Either the user is consumed by the hate that is hurled in social media platforms or would come out as most considerate individual with perspective of minute cultural, ethnic and religious intricacies and thereby would reject conformism of any kind but adhere to simple notions of liberty that are based on human rights and freedom of expression. Unfortunately, the no hold bar propaganda or hate speech would complement already difficult lives of individuals in developing countries where a blame game for economic and social hardships are iterated on all mediums creating common enemies. Thus the probability to survive social media idiosyncrasies of serious nature and that is hate speech is not very high for the young minds unless they are rich enough to buy environments around themselves that can detoxicate them from social media doses of hate speech.



On the other hand if social media is used with the right context in mind, it is a revolution. For example it was never heard of to get minute by minute details about the activities of global leaders and especially about the President of United States. Even before the mainstream media, the follower of the twitter account of the President of US would get immediate updates about the routine and working style of the bearer of highest office in US that also happens to be the most powerful office in the world. For young followers, by following twitter accounts of global leaders, one can learn the art of leadership and every leader who is present on social media would be as if present in the living room of the home of their followers. Then every organization of consequence has social media presence with live updates on important activities that sometimes caters to the interests of children and youth from across the world. A social media platform, it is free to follow every organization and every newspaper to eventually figure out what is the real story and what is the propaganda.



In the process to buy Twitter Elon Musk had a great suggestion for Twitter and that is to verify all twitter accounts and now when things are not going smoothly between Elon and twitter, it is being told that more than half of twitter accounts represent bots and fake accounts that also represent the source of most of the hate speech hurled on the social media platform.



Thus I think that there needs to be classes in schools and colleges to train young minds on how to get best out of twitter and similarly avoid any attempt made of social media that promotes hate towards others in a similar fashion young students are trained to avoid situations of harassment. Social Media and its use can be a separate subject in high school and colleges where students can learn the multi-cultural, multiethnic and across nations sources of information and to built a local context from that information and social media interaction through assignments and exams.