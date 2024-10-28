Sinophobia and US Election Lies
NEW HAVEN – The Big Lie has become bigger. The false claim of a rigged, stolen 2020 US presidential election embraced by Donald Trump and his cult has brought about the end of fact-based accountability. This is having profound and lasting implications on a deeply troubled Sino-American relationship.