Will Trump Benefit from the Attempt on His Life?

Taiwan’s experience suggests that the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump may provide him with enough sympathy votes to return to the White House. Barring a dramatic shift, such as President Joe Biden being replaced by a more dynamic nominee, the prospects for a Democratic victory appear dim.
NEW YORK – Can an assassination attempt improve a candidate’s chances of winning an election? Taiwan’s experience suggests that it might. During its 2004 presidential election, polls showed then-President Chen Shui-bian trailing his opponent, Nationalist Party (Kuomintang) candidate Lien Chan. But this changed abruptly the day before the vote, when Chen and Vice President Annette Lu were shot during an election rally.
NEW YORK – Can an assassination attempt improve a candidate’s chances of winning an election? Taiwan’s experience suggests that it might. During its 2004 presidential election, polls showed then-President Chen Shui-bian trailing his opponent, Nationalist Party (Kuomintang) candidate Lien Chan. But this changed abruptly the day before the vote, when Chen and Vice President Annette Lu were shot during an election rally.