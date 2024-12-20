Services Are the New Road to Development

After decades of policymakers assuming that manufacturing is the key to climbing the global value chain and boosting incomes, the evidence shows that services increasingly represent a more promising path to prosperity. In fact, the countries that pioneered the old model have become a case in point.
WASHINGTON, DC – For developing countries around the world – especially the poorest – the economic terrain has seldom been so slippery. Low-income countries have already suffered a lost decade, with virtually zero per capita income growth since 2010. Many middle-income countries are coming to terms with a demographic shift that puts them at risk of growing old before they grow rich. And many high-income countries risk stagnation because of sky-high debt and anemic productivity growth.
